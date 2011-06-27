  1. Home
2003 Honda CR-V Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,990$3,066$3,630
Clean$1,795$2,764$3,276
Average$1,406$2,160$2,567
Rough$1,016$1,557$1,858
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,793$2,851$3,407
Clean$1,618$2,570$3,074
Average$1,267$2,009$2,409
Rough$916$1,448$1,743
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,754$2,722$3,230
Clean$1,582$2,454$2,915
Average$1,239$1,918$2,284
Rough$896$1,382$1,653
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,681$2,539$2,990
Clean$1,516$2,289$2,698
Average$1,187$1,789$2,114
Rough$858$1,290$1,530
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,324$3,986$4,862
Clean$2,096$3,594$4,388
Average$1,641$2,809$3,438
Rough$1,187$2,024$2,488
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,015$3,440$4,191
Clean$1,818$3,102$3,782
Average$1,424$2,424$2,963
Rough$1,029$1,747$2,145
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,020$3,383$4,101
Clean$1,822$3,050$3,700
Average$1,427$2,384$2,899
Rough$1,031$1,718$2,099
Estimated values
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,839$2,722$3,186
Clean$1,659$2,454$2,875
Average$1,299$1,918$2,253
Rough$939$1,382$1,630
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2003 Honda CR-V on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,289 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda CR-V is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,289 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2003 Honda CR-V, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2003 Honda CR-V with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,516 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,289 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2003 Honda CR-V. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2003 Honda CR-V and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2003 Honda CR-V ranges from $858 to $2,990, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2003 Honda CR-V is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.