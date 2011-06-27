Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,990
|$3,066
|$3,630
|Clean
|$1,795
|$2,764
|$3,276
|Average
|$1,406
|$2,160
|$2,567
|Rough
|$1,016
|$1,557
|$1,858
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$2,851
|$3,407
|Clean
|$1,618
|$2,570
|$3,074
|Average
|$1,267
|$2,009
|$2,409
|Rough
|$916
|$1,448
|$1,743
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,722
|$3,230
|Clean
|$1,582
|$2,454
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,239
|$1,918
|$2,284
|Rough
|$896
|$1,382
|$1,653
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,681
|$2,539
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,516
|$2,289
|$2,698
|Average
|$1,187
|$1,789
|$2,114
|Rough
|$858
|$1,290
|$1,530
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,324
|$3,986
|$4,862
|Clean
|$2,096
|$3,594
|$4,388
|Average
|$1,641
|$2,809
|$3,438
|Rough
|$1,187
|$2,024
|$2,488
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX Fwd 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,015
|$3,440
|$4,191
|Clean
|$1,818
|$3,102
|$3,782
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,424
|$2,963
|Rough
|$1,029
|$1,747
|$2,145
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V LX AWD 4dr SUV w/ Side Airbags (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,020
|$3,383
|$4,101
|Clean
|$1,822
|$3,050
|$3,700
|Average
|$1,427
|$2,384
|$2,899
|Rough
|$1,031
|$1,718
|$2,099
Estimated values
2003 Honda CR-V EX AWD 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,839
|$2,722
|$3,186
|Clean
|$1,659
|$2,454
|$2,875
|Average
|$1,299
|$1,918
|$2,253
|Rough
|$939
|$1,382
|$1,630