Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,168
|$12,787
|$14,775
|Clean
|$8,149
|$11,395
|$13,169
|Average
|$6,111
|$8,612
|$9,959
|Rough
|$4,072
|$5,828
|$6,749
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,548
|$14,712
|$16,999
|Clean
|$9,375
|$13,111
|$15,152
|Average
|$7,030
|$9,908
|$11,459
|Rough
|$4,685
|$6,705
|$7,765
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Corvette 2dr Hardtop Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,985
|$12,532
|$14,479
|Clean
|$7,986
|$11,168
|$12,906
|Average
|$5,989
|$8,440
|$9,760
|Rough
|$3,991
|$5,712
|$6,614