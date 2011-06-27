  1. Home
2015 Ford Edge Value

Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,304$15,575$17,777
Clean$12,904$15,096$17,215
Average$12,105$14,138$16,091
Rough$11,305$13,179$14,968
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,647$13,784$15,855
Clean$11,297$13,360$15,354
Average$10,597$12,512$14,352
Rough$9,897$11,664$13,350
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,858$12,912$14,904
Clean$10,532$12,515$14,433
Average$9,879$11,720$13,491
Rough$9,226$10,926$12,549
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,444$18,051$20,578
Clean$14,980$17,496$19,928
Average$14,052$16,385$18,627
Rough$13,124$15,275$17,327
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,153$14,318$16,417
Clean$11,788$13,877$15,898
Average$11,057$12,997$14,861
Rough$10,327$12,116$13,823
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,977$16,332$18,616
Clean$13,557$15,829$18,027
Average$12,717$14,825$16,851
Rough$11,877$13,820$15,674
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,864$17,268$19,601
Clean$14,417$16,737$18,982
Average$13,524$15,675$17,743
Rough$12,630$14,613$16,504
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,730$19,381$21,955
Clean$16,227$18,785$21,261
Average$15,221$17,593$19,874
Rough$14,216$16,401$18,486
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Ford Edge on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Ford Edge with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $10,532 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,515 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Ford Edge. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Ford Edge and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Ford Edge ranges from $9,226 to $14,904, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Ford Edge is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.