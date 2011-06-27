Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,304
|$15,575
|$17,777
|Clean
|$12,904
|$15,096
|$17,215
|Average
|$12,105
|$14,138
|$16,091
|Rough
|$11,305
|$13,179
|$14,968
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,647
|$13,784
|$15,855
|Clean
|$11,297
|$13,360
|$15,354
|Average
|$10,597
|$12,512
|$14,352
|Rough
|$9,897
|$11,664
|$13,350
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,858
|$12,912
|$14,904
|Clean
|$10,532
|$12,515
|$14,433
|Average
|$9,879
|$11,720
|$13,491
|Rough
|$9,226
|$10,926
|$12,549
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,444
|$18,051
|$20,578
|Clean
|$14,980
|$17,496
|$19,928
|Average
|$14,052
|$16,385
|$18,627
|Rough
|$13,124
|$15,275
|$17,327
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,153
|$14,318
|$16,417
|Clean
|$11,788
|$13,877
|$15,898
|Average
|$11,057
|$12,997
|$14,861
|Rough
|$10,327
|$12,116
|$13,823
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,977
|$16,332
|$18,616
|Clean
|$13,557
|$15,829
|$18,027
|Average
|$12,717
|$14,825
|$16,851
|Rough
|$11,877
|$13,820
|$15,674
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Titanium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,864
|$17,268
|$19,601
|Clean
|$14,417
|$16,737
|$18,982
|Average
|$13,524
|$15,675
|$17,743
|Rough
|$12,630
|$14,613
|$16,504
Estimated values
2015 Ford Edge Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,730
|$19,381
|$21,955
|Clean
|$16,227
|$18,785
|$21,261
|Average
|$15,221
|$17,593
|$19,874
|Rough
|$14,216
|$16,401
|$18,486