Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,442
|$21,283
|$24,039
|Clean
|$17,888
|$20,629
|$23,280
|Average
|$16,779
|$19,319
|$21,760
|Rough
|$15,671
|$18,010
|$20,241
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,253
|$16,693
|$19,058
|Clean
|$13,825
|$16,179
|$18,456
|Average
|$12,968
|$15,152
|$17,252
|Rough
|$12,111
|$14,125
|$16,047
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,994
|$18,807
|$21,534
|Clean
|$15,514
|$18,229
|$20,854
|Average
|$14,552
|$17,072
|$19,493
|Rough
|$13,591
|$15,915
|$18,132
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLT-2 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,556
|$19,267
|$21,897
|Clean
|$16,058
|$18,674
|$21,205
|Average
|$15,063
|$17,489
|$19,821
|Rough
|$14,068
|$16,304
|$18,437
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,845
|$15,200
|$17,483
|Clean
|$12,459
|$14,733
|$16,931
|Average
|$11,687
|$13,798
|$15,826
|Rough
|$10,915
|$12,862
|$14,721
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia Denali 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,153
|$22,034
|$24,828
|Clean
|$18,578
|$21,356
|$24,044
|Average
|$17,426
|$20,000
|$22,474
|Rough
|$16,275
|$18,645
|$20,905
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,090
|$18,706
|$21,244
|Clean
|$15,606
|$18,131
|$20,573
|Average
|$14,639
|$16,980
|$19,230
|Rough
|$13,672
|$15,829
|$17,888
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLT-1 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,383
|$18,024
|$20,585
|Clean
|$14,921
|$17,469
|$19,935
|Average
|$13,996
|$16,361
|$18,634
|Rough
|$13,072
|$15,252
|$17,333
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-2 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,441
|$15,842
|$18,171
|Clean
|$13,037
|$15,354
|$17,597
|Average
|$12,229
|$14,380
|$16,449
|Rough
|$11,421
|$13,405
|$15,300
Estimated values
2015 GMC Acadia SLE-1 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,503
|$15,987
|$18,394
|Clean
|$13,098
|$15,495
|$17,813
|Average
|$12,286
|$14,512
|$16,651
|Rough
|$11,474
|$13,528
|$15,488