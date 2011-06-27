Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,976
|$33,275
|$35,696
|Clean
|$30,095
|$32,337
|$34,690
|Average
|$28,333
|$30,462
|$32,678
|Rough
|$26,571
|$28,586
|$30,666
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,444
|$33,163
|$34,982
|Clean
|$30,549
|$32,228
|$33,996
|Average
|$28,761
|$30,359
|$32,024
|Rough
|$26,972
|$28,490
|$30,052
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,235
|$45,524
|$47,947
|Clean
|$42,005
|$44,241
|$46,595
|Average
|$39,546
|$41,675
|$43,893
|Rough
|$37,087
|$39,109
|$41,190
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,142
|$43,449
|$45,887
|Clean
|$39,972
|$42,225
|$44,594
|Average
|$37,631
|$39,776
|$42,007
|Rough
|$35,291
|$37,327
|$39,421
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,439
|$38,801
|$41,292
|Clean
|$35,403
|$37,708
|$40,129
|Average
|$33,330
|$35,521
|$37,801
|Rough
|$31,258
|$33,334
|$35,474
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,336
|$36,606
|$39,000
|Clean
|$33,360
|$35,574
|$37,901
|Average
|$31,407
|$33,511
|$35,703
|Rough
|$29,454
|$31,447
|$33,504