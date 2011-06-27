  1. Home
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,976$33,275$35,696
Clean$30,095$32,337$34,690
Average$28,333$30,462$32,678
Rough$26,571$28,586$30,666
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LS 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,444$33,163$34,982
Clean$30,549$32,228$33,996
Average$28,761$30,359$32,024
Rough$26,972$28,490$30,052
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,235$45,524$47,947
Clean$42,005$44,241$46,595
Average$39,546$41,675$43,893
Rough$37,087$39,109$41,190
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban Premier 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$41,142$43,449$45,887
Clean$39,972$42,225$44,594
Average$37,631$39,776$42,007
Rough$35,291$37,327$39,421
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,439$38,801$41,292
Clean$35,403$37,708$40,129
Average$33,330$35,521$37,801
Rough$31,258$33,334$35,474
Estimated values
2017 Chevrolet Suburban LT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,336$36,606$39,000
Clean$33,360$35,574$37,901
Average$31,407$33,511$35,703
Rough$29,454$31,447$33,504
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,095 for one in "Clean" condition and about $32,337 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Chevrolet Suburban. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Chevrolet Suburban and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $26,571 to $35,696, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Chevrolet Suburban is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.