Estimated values
2008 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,367
|$4,824
|$5,625
|Clean
|$3,150
|$4,507
|$5,248
|Average
|$2,716
|$3,871
|$4,494
|Rough
|$2,282
|$3,236
|$3,740
Estimated values
2008 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,065
|$4,427
|$5,176
|Clean
|$2,868
|$4,135
|$4,829
|Average
|$2,472
|$3,552
|$4,135
|Rough
|$2,077
|$2,970
|$3,441
Estimated values
2008 Ford Edge Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,584
|$5,096
|$5,928
|Clean
|$3,353
|$4,761
|$5,530
|Average
|$2,891
|$4,090
|$4,736
|Rough
|$2,428
|$3,419
|$3,941
Estimated values
2008 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,991
|$4,337
|$5,078
|Clean
|$2,798
|$4,052
|$4,738
|Average
|$2,412
|$3,481
|$4,057
|Rough
|$2,026
|$2,910
|$3,377
Estimated values
2008 Ford Edge SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,796
|$4,080
|$4,785
|Clean
|$2,615
|$3,811
|$4,465
|Average
|$2,255
|$3,274
|$3,823
|Rough
|$1,894
|$2,737
|$3,182
Estimated values
2008 Ford Edge SEL 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,295
|$4,719
|$5,503
|Clean
|$3,082
|$4,409
|$5,135
|Average
|$2,657
|$3,787
|$4,397
|Rough
|$2,233
|$3,166
|$3,659