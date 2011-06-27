Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,718
|$12,486
|$14,227
|Clean
|$10,414
|$12,122
|$13,791
|Average
|$9,806
|$11,393
|$12,920
|Rough
|$9,198
|$10,665
|$12,049
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,235
|$11,974
|$13,683
|Clean
|$9,945
|$11,625
|$13,264
|Average
|$9,364
|$10,926
|$12,427
|Rough
|$8,783
|$10,227
|$11,589
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,312
|$11,004
|$12,668
|Clean
|$9,047
|$10,683
|$12,280
|Average
|$8,519
|$10,041
|$11,504
|Rough
|$7,991
|$9,399
|$10,729
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,267
|$13,095
|$14,894
|Clean
|$10,947
|$12,713
|$14,438
|Average
|$10,308
|$11,949
|$13,526
|Rough
|$9,669
|$11,184
|$12,614
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore Convenience 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,714
|$11,434
|$13,124
|Clean
|$9,439
|$11,100
|$12,722
|Average
|$8,887
|$10,433
|$11,918
|Rough
|$8,336
|$9,766
|$11,115
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,874
|$11,639
|$13,374
|Clean
|$9,594
|$11,300
|$12,964
|Average
|$9,034
|$10,620
|$12,146
|Rough
|$8,473
|$9,941
|$11,327
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore Premium 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,725
|$12,488
|$14,222
|Clean
|$10,421
|$12,123
|$13,787
|Average
|$9,812
|$11,395
|$12,916
|Rough
|$9,203
|$10,666
|$12,045
Estimated values
2015 Buick Encore Leather 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,217
|$11,922
|$13,598
|Clean
|$9,927
|$11,574
|$13,182
|Average
|$9,347
|$10,878
|$12,349
|Rough
|$8,767
|$10,182
|$11,517