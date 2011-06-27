Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,944
|$22,254
|$23,938
|Clean
|$20,598
|$21,892
|$23,529
|Average
|$19,905
|$21,167
|$22,711
|Rough
|$19,213
|$20,443
|$21,893
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,975
|$15,341
|$17,068
|Clean
|$13,744
|$15,091
|$16,777
|Average
|$13,282
|$14,592
|$16,193
|Rough
|$12,820
|$14,093
|$15,610
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,328
|$17,686
|$19,413
|Clean
|$16,058
|$17,399
|$19,082
|Average
|$15,518
|$16,823
|$18,418
|Rough
|$14,978
|$16,248
|$17,755
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,389
|$18,414
|$19,737
|Clean
|$17,101
|$18,115
|$19,400
|Average
|$16,527
|$17,516
|$18,726
|Rough
|$15,952
|$16,916
|$18,052
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion Sport 4dr Sedan AWD (2.7L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,743
|$25,057
|$26,757
|Clean
|$23,351
|$24,649
|$26,300
|Average
|$22,566
|$23,834
|$25,386
|Rough
|$21,781
|$23,019
|$24,472
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,671
|$20,999
|$22,701
|Clean
|$19,346
|$20,657
|$22,314
|Average
|$18,696
|$19,974
|$21,538
|Rough
|$18,045
|$19,291
|$20,763
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,398
|$15,713
|$17,382
|Clean
|$14,160
|$15,458
|$17,085
|Average
|$13,684
|$14,946
|$16,491
|Rough
|$13,208
|$14,435
|$15,897
Estimated values
2019 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,670
|$17,981
|$19,651
|Clean
|$16,394
|$17,688
|$19,315
|Average
|$15,843
|$17,103
|$18,644
|Rough
|$15,292
|$16,518
|$17,973