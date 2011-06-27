Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 Limited 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,099
|$8,182
|$9,814
|Clean
|$5,702
|$7,657
|$9,172
|Average
|$4,909
|$6,607
|$7,889
|Rough
|$4,115
|$5,557
|$6,605
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 S 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,078
|$8,307
|$10,050
|Clean
|$5,682
|$7,774
|$9,393
|Average
|$4,892
|$6,708
|$8,079
|Rough
|$4,101
|$5,642
|$6,764
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,755
|$6,353
|$7,605
|Clean
|$4,445
|$5,945
|$7,107
|Average
|$3,827
|$5,130
|$6,113
|Rough
|$3,208
|$4,315
|$5,118
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 Touring 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,040
|$5,416
|$6,496
|Clean
|$3,777
|$5,068
|$6,071
|Average
|$3,251
|$4,373
|$5,221
|Rough
|$2,726
|$3,678
|$4,372
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,551
|$4,747
|$5,684
|Clean
|$3,320
|$4,442
|$5,313
|Average
|$2,858
|$3,833
|$4,569
|Rough
|$2,396
|$3,224
|$3,826
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 Touring 2dr Convertible (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,638
|$6,302
|$7,603
|Clean
|$4,336
|$5,898
|$7,106
|Average
|$3,733
|$5,089
|$6,112
|Rough
|$3,129
|$4,280
|$5,117
Estimated values
2012 Chrysler 200 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,069
|$6,876
|$8,290
|Clean
|$4,740
|$6,434
|$7,748
|Average
|$4,080
|$5,552
|$6,664
|Rough
|$3,420
|$4,670
|$5,580