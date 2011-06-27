Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra Limited PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,117
|$5,755
|$6,961
|Clean
|$3,831
|$5,363
|$6,473
|Average
|$3,258
|$4,580
|$5,499
|Rough
|$2,686
|$3,797
|$4,525
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS PZEV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$5,443
|$6,444
|Clean
|$3,811
|$5,073
|$5,993
|Average
|$3,241
|$4,332
|$5,091
|Rough
|$2,672
|$3,591
|$4,189
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,517
|$4,843
|$5,820
|Clean
|$3,273
|$4,513
|$5,413
|Average
|$2,784
|$3,854
|$4,598
|Rough
|$2,295
|$3,195
|$3,783
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra GLS 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,057
|$5,418
|$6,425
|Clean
|$3,775
|$5,049
|$5,975
|Average
|$3,211
|$4,311
|$5,076
|Rough
|$2,647
|$3,574
|$4,177
Estimated values
2011 Hyundai Elantra Limited 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,086
|$5,715
|$6,914
|Clean
|$3,802
|$5,326
|$6,430
|Average
|$3,234
|$4,548
|$5,462
|Rough
|$2,666
|$3,770
|$4,494