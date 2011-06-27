Estimated values
1990 Honda Prelude Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,382
|$1,798
|Clean
|$536
|$1,223
|$1,593
|Average
|$394
|$907
|$1,183
|Rough
|$252
|$591
|$773
Estimated values
1990 Honda Prelude S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,382
|$1,798
|Clean
|$536
|$1,223
|$1,593
|Average
|$394
|$907
|$1,183
|Rough
|$252
|$591
|$773