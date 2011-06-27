Estimated values
2000 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,073
|$3,216
|$3,842
|Clean
|$1,827
|$2,841
|$3,394
|Average
|$1,335
|$2,091
|$2,499
|Rough
|$843
|$1,342
|$1,603
2000 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,174
|$3,327
|$3,962
|Clean
|$1,916
|$2,939
|$3,500
|Average
|$1,400
|$2,164
|$2,576
|Rough
|$884
|$1,388
|$1,653
2000 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,932
|$3,089
|$3,723
|Clean
|$1,703
|$2,729
|$3,289
|Average
|$1,245
|$2,009
|$2,421
|Rough
|$786
|$1,289
|$1,553
2000 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$2,909
|$3,500
|Clean
|$1,614
|$2,570
|$3,092
|Average
|$1,180
|$1,892
|$2,276
|Rough
|$745
|$1,214
|$1,460
2000 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,799
|$3,018
|$3,686
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,666
|$3,256
|Average
|$1,159
|$1,963
|$2,397
|Rough
|$732
|$1,259
|$1,538