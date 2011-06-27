Estimated values
1990 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$688
|$1,376
|$1,725
|Clean
|$616
|$1,233
|$1,551
|Average
|$473
|$948
|$1,204
|Rough
|$330
|$662
|$856
Estimated values
1990 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$606
|$1,347
|$1,725
|Clean
|$543
|$1,207
|$1,551
|Average
|$417
|$928
|$1,204
|Rough
|$291
|$648
|$856
Estimated values
1990 Toyota 4Runner SR5 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$649
|$1,362
|$1,725
|Clean
|$581
|$1,220
|$1,551
|Average
|$446
|$938
|$1,204
|Rough
|$312
|$655
|$856
Estimated values
1990 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$689
|$1,376
|$1,725
|Clean
|$618
|$1,233
|$1,551
|Average
|$474
|$948
|$1,204
|Rough
|$331
|$662
|$856
Estimated values
1990 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$765
|$1,402
|$1,725
|Clean
|$686
|$1,257
|$1,551
|Average
|$527
|$966
|$1,204
|Rough
|$368
|$675
|$856
Estimated values
1990 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$794
|$1,413
|$1,725
|Clean
|$712
|$1,266
|$1,551
|Average
|$547
|$973
|$1,204
|Rough
|$382
|$680
|$856