Estimated values
1997 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,881
|$3,194
|$3,852
|Clean
|$1,686
|$2,862
|$3,464
|Average
|$1,295
|$2,200
|$2,688
|Rough
|$904
|$1,538
|$1,912
Estimated values
1997 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,171
|$2,108
|$2,581
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,889
|$2,321
|Average
|$806
|$1,452
|$1,801
|Rough
|$563
|$1,015
|$1,281
Estimated values
1997 Toyota 4Runner 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,622
|$2,530
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,453
|$2,267
|$2,682
|Average
|$1,116
|$1,743
|$2,081
|Rough
|$779
|$1,218
|$1,480
Estimated values
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,709
|$2,923
|$3,533
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,620
|$3,177
|Average
|$1,176
|$2,014
|$2,465
|Rough
|$821
|$1,407
|$1,753
Estimated values
1997 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,083
|$3,517
|$4,237
|Clean
|$1,867
|$3,152
|$3,810
|Average
|$1,434
|$2,423
|$2,956
|Rough
|$1,001
|$1,693
|$2,103
Estimated values
1997 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$3,066
|$3,724
|Clean
|$1,575
|$2,748
|$3,349
|Average
|$1,209
|$2,112
|$2,598
|Rough
|$844
|$1,476
|$1,848