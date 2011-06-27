Estimated values
1991 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,117
|$4,955
|$6,483
|Clean
|$1,870
|$4,387
|$5,744
|Average
|$1,375
|$3,253
|$4,265
|Rough
|$880
|$2,119
|$2,787
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 240SX SE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,837
|$4,796
|$6,388
|Clean
|$1,623
|$4,247
|$5,660
|Average
|$1,193
|$3,149
|$4,203
|Rough
|$764
|$2,051
|$2,746
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 240SX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,069
|$5,123
|$6,768
|Clean
|$1,828
|$4,537
|$5,996
|Average
|$1,344
|$3,364
|$4,452
|Rough
|$860
|$2,191
|$2,909
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 240SX LE 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,828
|$5,096
|$6,854
|Clean
|$1,614
|$4,512
|$6,073
|Average
|$1,187
|$3,346
|$4,509
|Rough
|$760
|$2,179
|$2,946
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 240SX Limited 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,097
|$5,323
|$7,058
|Clean
|$1,852
|$4,713
|$6,253
|Average
|$1,362
|$3,495
|$4,643
|Rough
|$872
|$2,276
|$3,034
Estimated values
1991 Nissan 240SX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,009
|$5,069
|$6,715
|Clean
|$1,774
|$4,488
|$5,949
|Average
|$1,305
|$3,328
|$4,418
|Rough
|$835
|$2,167
|$2,886