Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,591
|$11,868
|$14,099
|Clean
|$9,319
|$11,522
|$13,668
|Average
|$8,775
|$10,829
|$12,804
|Rough
|$8,231
|$10,137
|$11,941
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,877
|$14,179
|$16,439
|Clean
|$11,540
|$13,765
|$15,935
|Average
|$10,866
|$12,937
|$14,929
|Rough
|$10,192
|$12,110
|$13,923
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,447
|$12,757
|$15,023
|Clean
|$10,151
|$12,385
|$14,563
|Average
|$9,558
|$11,641
|$13,644
|Rough
|$8,965
|$10,896
|$12,724
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,090
|$10,188
|$12,241
|Clean
|$7,860
|$9,891
|$11,866
|Average
|$7,401
|$9,296
|$11,117
|Rough
|$6,942
|$8,702
|$10,368
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,028
|$11,267
|$13,460
|Clean
|$8,772
|$10,938
|$13,048
|Average
|$8,260
|$10,281
|$12,224
|Rough
|$7,748
|$9,623
|$11,400
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,546
|$10,090
|$10,639
|Clean
|$9,275
|$9,795
|$10,313
|Average
|$8,733
|$9,206
|$9,662
|Rough
|$8,191
|$8,618
|$9,010
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,546
|$12,875
|$15,157
|Clean
|$10,246
|$12,499
|$14,693
|Average
|$9,648
|$11,748
|$13,765
|Rough
|$9,050
|$10,996
|$12,837
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,327
|$11,601
|$13,827
|Clean
|$9,062
|$11,262
|$13,404
|Average
|$8,533
|$10,585
|$12,557
|Rough
|$8,004
|$9,908
|$11,711
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,659
|$11,926
|$14,148
|Clean
|$9,385
|$11,578
|$13,715
|Average
|$8,837
|$10,882
|$12,849
|Rough
|$8,289
|$10,186
|$11,983
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,760
|$10,886
|$12,968
|Clean
|$8,512
|$10,568
|$12,571
|Average
|$8,015
|$9,933
|$11,777
|Rough
|$7,518
|$9,297
|$10,983