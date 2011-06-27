  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,591$11,868$14,099
Clean$9,319$11,522$13,668
Average$8,775$10,829$12,804
Rough$8,231$10,137$11,941
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,877$14,179$16,439
Clean$11,540$13,765$15,935
Average$10,866$12,937$14,929
Rough$10,192$12,110$13,923
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SL 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,447$12,757$15,023
Clean$10,151$12,385$14,563
Average$9,558$11,641$13,644
Rough$8,965$10,896$12,724
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,090$10,188$12,241
Clean$7,860$9,891$11,866
Average$7,401$9,296$11,117
Rough$6,942$8,702$10,368
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke S 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,028$11,267$13,460
Clean$8,772$10,938$13,048
Average$8,260$10,281$12,224
Rough$7,748$9,623$11,400
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO RS 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,546$10,090$10,639
Clean$9,275$9,795$10,313
Average$8,733$9,206$9,662
Rough$8,191$8,618$9,010
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,546$12,875$15,157
Clean$10,246$12,499$14,693
Average$9,648$11,748$13,765
Rough$9,050$10,996$12,837
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,327$11,601$13,827
Clean$9,062$11,262$13,404
Average$8,533$10,585$12,557
Rough$8,004$9,908$11,711
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke NISMO 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,659$11,926$14,148
Clean$9,385$11,578$13,715
Average$8,837$10,882$12,849
Rough$8,289$10,186$11,983
Estimated values
2015 Nissan Juke SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,760$10,886$12,968
Clean$8,512$10,568$12,571
Average$8,015$9,933$11,777
Rough$7,518$9,297$10,983
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Nissan Juke on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Nissan Juke with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $7,860 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,891 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Nissan Juke. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Nissan Juke and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Nissan Juke ranges from $6,942 to $12,241, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Nissan Juke is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.