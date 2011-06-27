  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,780$4,099$4,978
Clean$2,567$3,790$4,597
Average$2,140$3,174$3,837
Rough$1,713$2,558$3,076
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,703$3,977$4,825
Clean$2,496$3,678$4,457
Average$2,081$3,080$3,719
Rough$1,665$2,482$2,982
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,556$2,151$2,550
Clean$1,436$1,989$2,356
Average$1,197$1,666$1,966
Rough$958$1,342$1,576
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,169$3,136$3,783
Clean$2,002$2,901$3,494
Average$1,669$2,429$2,916
Rough$1,336$1,957$2,338
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,113$3,047$3,670
Clean$1,951$2,818$3,389
Average$1,626$2,360$2,829
Rough$1,302$1,901$2,268
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,893$3,227$4,108
Clean$1,748$2,985$3,794
Average$1,457$2,499$3,167
Rough$1,166$2,014$2,539
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,212$3,536$4,413
Clean$2,042$3,271$4,076
Average$1,703$2,739$3,402
Rough$1,363$2,207$2,727
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,150$3,221$3,932
Clean$1,985$2,979$3,632
Average$1,655$2,494$3,031
Rough$1,324$2,010$2,430
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,199$1,592$1,856
Clean$1,107$1,472$1,714
Average$923$1,233$1,431
Rough$739$993$1,147
