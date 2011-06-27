Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,780
|$4,099
|$4,978
|Clean
|$2,567
|$3,790
|$4,597
|Average
|$2,140
|$3,174
|$3,837
|Rough
|$1,713
|$2,558
|$3,076
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,703
|$3,977
|$4,825
|Clean
|$2,496
|$3,678
|$4,457
|Average
|$2,081
|$3,080
|$3,719
|Rough
|$1,665
|$2,482
|$2,982
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,556
|$2,151
|$2,550
|Clean
|$1,436
|$1,989
|$2,356
|Average
|$1,197
|$1,666
|$1,966
|Rough
|$958
|$1,342
|$1,576
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,169
|$3,136
|$3,783
|Clean
|$2,002
|$2,901
|$3,494
|Average
|$1,669
|$2,429
|$2,916
|Rough
|$1,336
|$1,957
|$2,338
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,113
|$3,047
|$3,670
|Clean
|$1,951
|$2,818
|$3,389
|Average
|$1,626
|$2,360
|$2,829
|Rough
|$1,302
|$1,901
|$2,268
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.6 Base 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,893
|$3,227
|$4,108
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,985
|$3,794
|Average
|$1,457
|$2,499
|$3,167
|Rough
|$1,166
|$2,014
|$2,539
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,212
|$3,536
|$4,413
|Clean
|$2,042
|$3,271
|$4,076
|Average
|$1,703
|$2,739
|$3,402
|Rough
|$1,363
|$2,207
|$2,727
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 S 4dr Hatchback (1.8L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,150
|$3,221
|$3,932
|Clean
|$1,985
|$2,979
|$3,632
|Average
|$1,655
|$2,494
|$3,031
|Rough
|$1,324
|$2,010
|$2,430
Estimated values
2010 Nissan Versa 1.6 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,199
|$1,592
|$1,856
|Clean
|$1,107
|$1,472
|$1,714
|Average
|$923
|$1,233
|$1,431
|Rough
|$739
|$993
|$1,147