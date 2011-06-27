Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,114
|$2,459
|Clean
|$1,314
|$1,867
|$2,171
|Average
|$960
|$1,373
|$1,597
|Rough
|$606
|$880
|$1,022
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,383
|$2,017
|$2,367
|Clean
|$1,219
|$1,781
|$2,091
|Average
|$891
|$1,310
|$1,537
|Rough
|$562
|$839
|$984
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,668
|$2,203
|$2,502
|Clean
|$1,470
|$1,946
|$2,210
|Average
|$1,074
|$1,432
|$1,625
|Rough
|$678
|$917
|$1,041
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$1,942
|$2,201
|Clean
|$1,303
|$1,716
|$1,944
|Average
|$952
|$1,262
|$1,429
|Rough
|$601
|$808
|$915
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,659
|$2,231
|$2,549
|Clean
|$1,462
|$1,971
|$2,251
|Average
|$1,068
|$1,450
|$1,656
|Rough
|$674
|$929
|$1,060
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,754
|$2,312
|$2,623
|Clean
|$1,546
|$2,042
|$2,317
|Average
|$1,129
|$1,502
|$1,704
|Rough
|$713
|$962
|$1,091
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,374
|$2,009
|$2,360
|Clean
|$1,211
|$1,774
|$2,085
|Average
|$884
|$1,305
|$1,533
|Rough
|$558
|$836
|$982
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,035
|$2,318
|Clean
|$1,345
|$1,797
|$2,047
|Average
|$983
|$1,322
|$1,506
|Rough
|$620
|$847
|$964