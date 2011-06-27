  1. Home
2000 Saab 9-3 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,114$2,459
Clean$1,314$1,867$2,171
Average$960$1,373$1,597
Rough$606$880$1,022
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,383$2,017$2,367
Clean$1,219$1,781$2,091
Average$891$1,310$1,537
Rough$562$839$984
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,668$2,203$2,502
Clean$1,470$1,946$2,210
Average$1,074$1,432$1,625
Rough$678$917$1,041
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$1,942$2,201
Clean$1,303$1,716$1,944
Average$952$1,262$1,429
Rough$601$808$915
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 SE HO Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,659$2,231$2,549
Clean$1,462$1,971$2,251
Average$1,068$1,450$1,656
Rough$674$929$1,060
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,754$2,312$2,623
Clean$1,546$2,042$2,317
Average$1,129$1,502$1,704
Rough$713$962$1,091
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,374$2,009$2,360
Clean$1,211$1,774$2,085
Average$884$1,305$1,533
Rough$558$836$982
Estimated values
2000 Saab 9-3 Viggen Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,035$2,318
Clean$1,345$1,797$2,047
Average$983$1,322$1,506
Rough$620$847$964
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Saab 9-3 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,211 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,774 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Saab 9-3 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,211 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,774 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Saab 9-3, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Saab 9-3 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,211 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,774 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Saab 9-3. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Saab 9-3 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Saab 9-3 ranges from $558 to $2,360, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Saab 9-3 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.