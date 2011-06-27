Estimated values
2020 Nissan Kicks SV 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,259
|$17,855
|$19,817
|Clean
|$16,043
|$17,618
|$19,551
|Average
|$15,612
|$17,144
|$19,017
|Rough
|$15,182
|$16,670
|$18,484
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Kicks S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,267
|$16,743
|$18,557
|Clean
|$15,065
|$16,521
|$18,307
|Average
|$14,661
|$16,077
|$17,808
|Rough
|$14,256
|$15,632
|$17,308
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Kicks SR 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,796
|$18,365
|$20,295
|Clean
|$16,573
|$18,121
|$20,021
|Average
|$16,128
|$17,634
|$19,475
|Rough
|$15,683
|$17,146
|$18,929