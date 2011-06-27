  1. Home
2004 Nissan Altima Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,339$2,098$2,514
Clean$1,191$1,869$2,240
Average$895$1,412$1,692
Rough$598$955$1,144
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$2,394$2,818
Clean$1,443$2,134$2,511
Average$1,084$1,612$1,897
Rough$725$1,090$1,282
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,628$2,253$2,598
Clean$1,448$2,008$2,315
Average$1,088$1,517$1,748
Rough$727$1,026$1,182
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,858$2,626$3,050
Clean$1,652$2,340$2,717
Average$1,241$1,768$2,053
Rough$830$1,196$1,388
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,568$2,091$2,383
Clean$1,394$1,864$2,123
Average$1,047$1,408$1,603
Rough$700$952$1,084
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,507$2,282$2,709
Clean$1,341$2,034$2,413
Average$1,007$1,537$1,823
Rough$673$1,039$1,232
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,495$2,244$2,656
Clean$1,329$2,000$2,367
Average$998$1,511$1,788
Rough$668$1,022$1,209
Sell my 2004 Nissan Altima with Edmunds

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,869 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,869 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,191 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,869 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 Nissan Altima ranges from $598 to $2,514, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.