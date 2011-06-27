Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,098
|$2,514
|Clean
|$1,191
|$1,869
|$2,240
|Average
|$895
|$1,412
|$1,692
|Rough
|$598
|$955
|$1,144
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$2,394
|$2,818
|Clean
|$1,443
|$2,134
|$2,511
|Average
|$1,084
|$1,612
|$1,897
|Rough
|$725
|$1,090
|$1,282
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,628
|$2,253
|$2,598
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,008
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,517
|$1,748
|Rough
|$727
|$1,026
|$1,182
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 SL 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,858
|$2,626
|$3,050
|Clean
|$1,652
|$2,340
|$2,717
|Average
|$1,241
|$1,768
|$2,053
|Rough
|$830
|$1,196
|$1,388
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 3.5 SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,568
|$2,091
|$2,383
|Clean
|$1,394
|$1,864
|$2,123
|Average
|$1,047
|$1,408
|$1,603
|Rough
|$700
|$952
|$1,084
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,507
|$2,282
|$2,709
|Clean
|$1,341
|$2,034
|$2,413
|Average
|$1,007
|$1,537
|$1,823
|Rough
|$673
|$1,039
|$1,232
Estimated values
2004 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,495
|$2,244
|$2,656
|Clean
|$1,329
|$2,000
|$2,367
|Average
|$998
|$1,511
|$1,788
|Rough
|$668
|$1,022
|$1,209