Estimated values
2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 S Plus 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,255
|$4,632
|$5,845
|Clean
|$3,067
|$4,368
|$5,490
|Average
|$2,692
|$3,841
|$4,781
|Rough
|$2,317
|$3,313
|$4,071
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,958
|$4,197
|$5,290
|Clean
|$2,788
|$3,958
|$4,969
|Average
|$2,447
|$3,480
|$4,327
|Rough
|$2,106
|$3,002
|$3,685
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,036
|$4,283
|$5,385
|Clean
|$2,861
|$4,039
|$5,058
|Average
|$2,511
|$3,552
|$4,404
|Rough
|$2,161
|$3,064
|$3,750
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 SL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,786
|$5,267
|$6,577
|Clean
|$3,568
|$4,967
|$6,178
|Average
|$3,132
|$4,367
|$5,379
|Rough
|$2,695
|$3,768
|$4,581
Estimated values
2013 Nissan Versa 1.6 SV 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,497
|$4,937
|$6,207
|Clean
|$3,296
|$4,656
|$5,830
|Average
|$2,893
|$4,094
|$5,077
|Rough
|$2,490
|$3,532
|$4,323