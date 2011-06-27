Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$1,788
|$1,989
|Clean
|$1,254
|$1,571
|$1,747
|Average
|$900
|$1,136
|$1,264
|Rough
|$547
|$702
|$781
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Alero GX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,775
|$2,069
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,559
|$1,818
|Average
|$782
|$1,128
|$1,315
|Rough
|$475
|$697
|$812
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Alero GX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$1,786
|$2,088
|Clean
|$1,089
|$1,569
|$1,834
|Average
|$782
|$1,135
|$1,327
|Rough
|$475
|$701
|$819
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Alero GLS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$1,788
|$1,989
|Clean
|$1,254
|$1,571
|$1,747
|Average
|$900
|$1,136
|$1,264
|Rough
|$547
|$702
|$781
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Alero GL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,353
|$1,897
|$2,199
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,667
|$1,932
|Average
|$852
|$1,206
|$1,397
|Rough
|$517
|$745
|$863
Estimated values
1999 Oldsmobile Alero GL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,492
|$2,001
|$2,286
|Clean
|$1,307
|$1,758
|$2,008
|Average
|$939
|$1,272
|$1,453
|Rough
|$570
|$786
|$897