Estimated values
2009 Nissan GT-R 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,017
|$24,620
|$25,960
|Clean
|$21,361
|$22,872
|$24,026
|Average
|$18,048
|$19,378
|$20,160
|Rough
|$14,735
|$15,884
|$16,293
Estimated values
2009 Nissan GT-R Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl Turbo 6AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,817
|$25,918
|$29,354
|Clean
|$19,319
|$24,079
|$27,168
|Average
|$16,323
|$20,400
|$22,795
|Rough
|$13,327
|$16,722
|$18,423