Estimated values
2013 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,581
|$12,082
|$14,222
|Clean
|$9,122
|$11,493
|$13,496
|Average
|$8,204
|$10,315
|$12,043
|Rough
|$7,286
|$9,137
|$10,591
Estimated values
2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,133
|$12,843
|$15,159
|Clean
|$9,648
|$12,217
|$14,385
|Average
|$8,677
|$10,964
|$12,837
|Rough
|$7,706
|$9,712
|$11,289
Estimated values
2013 Scion FR-S Scion 10 Series 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,632
|$12,186
|$14,371
|Clean
|$9,171
|$11,592
|$13,637
|Average
|$8,248
|$10,404
|$12,170
|Rough
|$7,325
|$9,216
|$10,702
Estimated values
2013 Scion FR-S 2dr Coupe (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,557
|$11,981
|$14,055
|Clean
|$9,100
|$11,397
|$13,337
|Average
|$8,184
|$10,229
|$11,902
|Rough
|$7,268
|$9,060
|$10,467