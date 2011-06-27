Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,593
|$4,715
|$5,334
|Clean
|$3,361
|$4,405
|$4,977
|Average
|$2,898
|$3,784
|$4,262
|Rough
|$2,435
|$3,163
|$3,547
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,543
|$4,282
|$4,691
|Clean
|$3,314
|$4,000
|$4,377
|Average
|$2,857
|$3,436
|$3,748
|Rough
|$2,401
|$2,873
|$3,119
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,115
|$4,184
|$4,771
|Clean
|$2,914
|$3,908
|$4,452
|Average
|$2,513
|$3,357
|$3,812
|Rough
|$2,111
|$2,807
|$3,173
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,356
|$4,497
|$5,125
|Clean
|$3,140
|$4,201
|$4,781
|Average
|$2,707
|$3,609
|$4,095
|Rough
|$2,274
|$3,017
|$3,408
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,219
|$3,697
|$3,963
|Clean
|$3,012
|$3,454
|$3,698
|Average
|$2,597
|$2,967
|$3,166
|Rough
|$2,181
|$2,480
|$2,635
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,119
|$5,407
|$6,118
|Clean
|$3,853
|$5,051
|$5,708
|Average
|$3,322
|$4,339
|$4,888
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,627
|$4,068
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,097
|$5,646
|$6,498
|Clean
|$3,833
|$5,274
|$6,062
|Average
|$3,305
|$4,531
|$5,191
|Rough
|$2,776
|$3,787
|$4,320
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V8 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,536
|$5,008
|$5,818
|Clean
|$3,308
|$4,678
|$5,428
|Average
|$2,852
|$4,019
|$4,648
|Rough
|$2,396
|$3,360
|$3,868
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,608
|$6,189
|$7,060
|Clean
|$4,311
|$5,782
|$6,587
|Average
|$3,717
|$4,967
|$5,641
|Rough
|$3,122
|$4,152
|$4,694
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,317
|$5,833
|$6,667
|Clean
|$4,039
|$5,449
|$6,220
|Average
|$3,482
|$4,681
|$5,327
|Rough
|$2,925
|$3,913
|$4,433
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,420
|$4,608
|$5,263
|Clean
|$3,199
|$4,304
|$4,910
|Average
|$2,758
|$3,698
|$4,205
|Rough
|$2,317
|$3,091
|$3,499