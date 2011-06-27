  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Pathfinder
  4. Used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder
  5. Appraisal value

2008 Nissan Pathfinder Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,593$4,715$5,334
Clean$3,361$4,405$4,977
Average$2,898$3,784$4,262
Rough$2,435$3,163$3,547
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE Off-Road 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,543$4,282$4,691
Clean$3,314$4,000$4,377
Average$2,857$3,436$3,748
Rough$2,401$2,873$3,119
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,115$4,184$4,771
Clean$2,914$3,908$4,452
Average$2,513$3,357$3,812
Rough$2,111$2,807$3,173
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder S 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,356$4,497$5,125
Clean$3,140$4,201$4,781
Average$2,707$3,609$4,095
Rough$2,274$3,017$3,408
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,219$3,697$3,963
Clean$3,012$3,454$3,698
Average$2,597$2,967$3,166
Rough$2,181$2,480$2,635
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE-V8 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,119$5,407$6,118
Clean$3,853$5,051$5,708
Average$3,322$4,339$4,888
Rough$2,791$3,627$4,068
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V8 4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,097$5,646$6,498
Clean$3,833$5,274$6,062
Average$3,305$4,531$5,191
Rough$2,776$3,787$4,320
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE-V8 4dr SUV (5.6L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,536$5,008$5,818
Clean$3,308$4,678$5,428
Average$2,852$4,019$4,648
Rough$2,396$3,360$3,868
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,608$6,189$7,060
Clean$4,311$5,782$6,587
Average$3,717$4,967$5,641
Rough$3,122$4,152$4,694
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder LE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,317$5,833$6,667
Clean$4,039$5,449$6,220
Average$3,482$4,681$5,327
Rough$2,925$3,913$4,433
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you
Estimated values
2008 Nissan Pathfinder SE 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,420$4,608$5,263
Clean$3,199$4,304$4,910
Average$2,758$3,698$4,205
Rough$2,317$3,091$3,499
Sell my 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Pathfinder near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Nissan Pathfinder on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,914 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,908 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Pathfinder is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,914 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,908 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,914 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,908 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Nissan Pathfinder ranges from $2,111 to $4,771, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Nissan Pathfinder is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.