Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,676
|$19,004
|$20,549
|Clean
|$17,172
|$18,476
|$19,940
|Average
|$16,164
|$17,418
|$18,724
|Rough
|$15,156
|$16,361
|$17,508
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,979
|$17,432
|$19,096
|Clean
|$15,523
|$16,947
|$18,530
|Average
|$14,612
|$15,977
|$17,400
|Rough
|$13,701
|$15,007
|$16,269
Estimated values
2017 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,057
|$18,396
|$19,946
|Clean
|$16,571
|$17,884
|$19,356
|Average
|$15,598
|$16,860
|$18,175
|Rough
|$14,626
|$15,837
|$16,994