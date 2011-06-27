Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,208
|$25,074
|$28,179
|Clean
|$21,690
|$24,492
|$27,489
|Average
|$20,656
|$23,327
|$26,110
|Rough
|$19,622
|$22,163
|$24,731
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,767
|$19,218
|$21,862
|Clean
|$16,377
|$18,772
|$21,327
|Average
|$15,596
|$17,880
|$20,257
|Rough
|$14,815
|$16,987
|$19,187
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,969
|$28,877
|$32,041
|Clean
|$25,364
|$28,207
|$31,257
|Average
|$24,155
|$26,866
|$29,688
|Rough
|$22,946
|$25,525
|$28,120
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,227
|$21,710
|$24,397
|Clean
|$18,779
|$21,206
|$23,800
|Average
|$17,884
|$20,198
|$22,606
|Rough
|$16,988
|$19,189
|$21,412
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,283
|$22,903
|$25,737
|Clean
|$19,811
|$22,371
|$25,107
|Average
|$18,866
|$21,307
|$23,848
|Rough
|$17,922
|$20,244
|$22,588
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,667
|$24,465
|$27,494
|Clean
|$21,163
|$23,897
|$26,821
|Average
|$20,153
|$22,760
|$25,475
|Rough
|$19,144
|$21,624
|$24,129
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,410
|$27,398
|$30,637
|Clean
|$23,842
|$26,762
|$29,888
|Average
|$22,705
|$25,489
|$28,388
|Rough
|$21,568
|$24,217
|$26,888
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,210
|$25,078
|$28,182
|Clean
|$21,693
|$24,495
|$27,493
|Average
|$20,658
|$23,331
|$26,113
|Rough
|$19,624
|$22,166
|$24,733