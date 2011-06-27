  1. Home
2017 Honda Odyssey Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Rear Entertainment System (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,208$25,074$28,179
Clean$21,690$24,492$27,489
Average$20,656$23,327$26,110
Rough$19,622$22,163$24,731
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,767$19,218$21,862
Clean$16,377$18,772$21,327
Average$15,596$17,880$20,257
Rough$14,815$16,987$19,187
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,969$28,877$32,041
Clean$25,364$28,207$31,257
Average$24,155$26,866$29,688
Rough$22,946$25,525$28,120
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,227$21,710$24,397
Clean$18,779$21,206$23,800
Average$17,884$20,198$22,606
Rough$16,988$19,189$21,412
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey SE 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,283$22,903$25,737
Clean$19,811$22,371$25,107
Average$18,866$21,307$23,848
Rough$17,922$20,244$22,588
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,667$24,465$27,494
Clean$21,163$23,897$26,821
Average$20,153$22,760$25,475
Rough$19,144$21,624$24,129
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey Touring 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,410$27,398$30,637
Clean$23,842$26,762$29,888
Average$22,705$25,489$28,388
Rough$21,568$24,217$26,888
Estimated values
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L 4dr Minivan w/Navigation (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,210$25,078$28,182
Clean$21,693$24,495$27,493
Average$20,658$23,331$26,113
Rough$19,624$22,166$24,733
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2017 Honda Odyssey on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,772 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Odyssey is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,772 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2017 Honda Odyssey, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2017 Honda Odyssey with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,377 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,772 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2017 Honda Odyssey. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2017 Honda Odyssey and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2017 Honda Odyssey ranges from $14,815 to $21,862, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2017 Honda Odyssey is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.