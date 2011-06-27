  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Mustang
  4. 2020 Ford Mustang
  5. Appraisal value

2020 Ford Mustang Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,357$28,163$29,156
Clean$27,042$27,832$28,804
Average$26,411$27,171$28,100
Rough$25,780$26,510$27,397
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$38,322$39,066$39,986
Clean$37,880$38,607$39,503
Average$36,997$37,690$38,538
Rough$36,113$36,773$37,574
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,622$28,530$29,650
Clean$27,303$28,195$29,292
Average$26,667$27,525$28,577
Rough$26,030$26,855$27,861
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,942$25,708$26,653
Clean$24,655$25,406$26,331
Average$24,079$24,803$25,688
Rough$23,504$24,199$25,045
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
OutstandingN/AN/AN/A
CleanN/AN/AN/A
AverageN/AN/AN/A
RoughN/AN/AN/A
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,639$38,634$39,859
Clean$37,205$38,180$39,379
Average$36,337$37,273$38,417
Rough$35,469$36,366$37,455
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,869$29,515$30,314
Clean$28,536$29,168$29,949
Average$27,871$28,476$29,217
Rough$27,205$27,783$28,486
Sell my 2020 Ford Mustang with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Mustang near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Ford Mustang on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,406 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Mustang is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,406 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Ford Mustang, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Ford Mustang with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $24,655 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,406 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Ford Mustang. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Ford Mustang and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Ford Mustang ranges from $23,504 to $26,653, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Ford Mustang is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.