Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,357
|$28,163
|$29,156
|Clean
|$27,042
|$27,832
|$28,804
|Average
|$26,411
|$27,171
|$28,100
|Rough
|$25,780
|$26,510
|$27,397
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,322
|$39,066
|$39,986
|Clean
|$37,880
|$38,607
|$39,503
|Average
|$36,997
|$37,690
|$38,538
|Rough
|$36,113
|$36,773
|$37,574
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,622
|$28,530
|$29,650
|Clean
|$27,303
|$28,195
|$29,292
|Average
|$26,667
|$27,525
|$28,577
|Rough
|$26,030
|$26,855
|$27,861
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost 2dr Coupe (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,942
|$25,708
|$26,653
|Clean
|$24,655
|$25,406
|$26,331
|Average
|$24,079
|$24,803
|$25,688
|Rough
|$23,504
|$24,199
|$25,045
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang BULLITT 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang GT Premium 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,639
|$38,634
|$39,859
|Clean
|$37,205
|$38,180
|$39,379
|Average
|$36,337
|$37,273
|$38,417
|Rough
|$35,469
|$36,366
|$37,455
Estimated values
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium 2dr Convertible (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,869
|$29,515
|$30,314
|Clean
|$28,536
|$29,168
|$29,949
|Average
|$27,871
|$28,476
|$29,217
|Rough
|$27,205
|$27,783
|$28,486