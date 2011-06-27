Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,658
|$47,543
|$48,626
|Clean
|$46,021
|$46,891
|$47,955
|Average
|$44,748
|$45,587
|$46,613
|Rough
|$43,474
|$44,283
|$45,271
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$42,653
|$43,995
|$45,639
|Clean
|$42,071
|$43,392
|$45,009
|Average
|$40,907
|$42,185
|$43,749
|Rough
|$39,743
|$40,978
|$42,490
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner Nightshade Edition 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,551
|$44,377
|$45,387
|Clean
|$42,957
|$43,768
|$44,761
|Average
|$41,768
|$42,551
|$43,509
|Rough
|$40,580
|$41,334
|$42,256
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,423
|$39,393
|$40,579
|Clean
|$37,898
|$38,852
|$40,019
|Average
|$36,850
|$37,772
|$38,899
|Rough
|$35,801
|$36,691
|$37,779
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,860
|$40,829
|$42,014
|Clean
|$39,316
|$40,269
|$41,435
|Average
|$38,228
|$39,149
|$40,275
|Rough
|$37,140
|$38,029
|$39,116
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,499
|$37,487
|$38,695
|Clean
|$36,001
|$36,973
|$38,161
|Average
|$35,005
|$35,945
|$37,093
|Rough
|$34,009
|$34,917
|$36,026
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,947
|$42,257
|$43,860
|Clean
|$40,388
|$41,677
|$43,254
|Average
|$39,271
|$40,518
|$42,044
|Rough
|$38,153
|$39,359
|$40,833
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Clean
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Average
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Rough
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD OFF-ROAD Premium 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,306
|$42,257
|$43,420
|Clean
|$40,743
|$41,678
|$42,821
|Average
|$39,615
|$40,519
|$41,623
|Rough
|$38,488
|$39,360
|$40,425
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner Venture Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$41,628
|$42,417
|$43,383
|Clean
|$41,059
|$41,835
|$42,784
|Average
|$39,923
|$40,671
|$41,587
|Rough
|$38,787
|$39,508
|$40,390
Estimated values
2020 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Premium 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$38,327
|$39,112
|$40,075
|Clean
|$37,804
|$38,576
|$39,522
|Average
|$36,758
|$37,503
|$38,416
|Rough
|$35,712
|$36,430
|$37,310