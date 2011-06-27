Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,280
|$2,159
|$2,600
|Clean
|$1,142
|$1,926
|$2,328
|Average
|$867
|$1,462
|$1,783
|Rough
|$591
|$998
|$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,637
|$2,718
|$3,262
|Clean
|$1,461
|$2,426
|$2,920
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,841
|$2,237
|Rough
|$756
|$1,257
|$1,553
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,474
|$2,582
|$3,141
|Clean
|$1,315
|$2,305
|$2,812
|Average
|$998
|$1,749
|$2,154
|Rough
|$681
|$1,194
|$1,496
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,462
|$2,433
|$2,921
|Clean
|$1,305
|$2,172
|$2,615
|Average
|$990
|$1,648
|$2,003
|Rough
|$675
|$1,125
|$1,391
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,502
|$2,567
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,340
|$2,291
|$2,777
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,739
|$2,127
|Rough
|$694
|$1,187
|$1,477
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,498
|$2,541
|$3,065
|Clean
|$1,337
|$2,268
|$2,744
|Average
|$1,014
|$1,721
|$2,102
|Rough
|$692
|$1,175
|$1,460
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,477
|$2,993
|Clean
|$1,295
|$2,211
|$2,679
|Average
|$982
|$1,678
|$2,052
|Rough
|$670
|$1,145
|$1,425
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,670
|$2,868
|$3,471
|Clean
|$1,490
|$2,560
|$3,107
|Average
|$1,131
|$1,943
|$2,380
|Rough
|$771
|$1,326
|$1,653
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,076
|$1,863
|$2,262
|Clean
|$960
|$1,663
|$2,025
|Average
|$728
|$1,262
|$1,551
|Rough
|$497
|$861
|$1,077
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,430
|$2,446
|$2,958
|Clean
|$1,276
|$2,183
|$2,648
|Average
|$968
|$1,657
|$2,028
|Rough
|$661
|$1,131
|$1,409
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,669
|$3,122
|$3,859
|Clean
|$1,489
|$2,787
|$3,455
|Average
|$1,130
|$2,115
|$2,646
|Rough
|$771
|$1,443
|$1,838
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,793
|$3,086
|$3,737
|Clean
|$1,600
|$2,755
|$3,346
|Average
|$1,214
|$2,091
|$2,563
|Rough
|$828
|$1,427
|$1,780
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,446
|$2,959
|Clean
|$1,275
|$2,183
|$2,649
|Average
|$968
|$1,657
|$2,029
|Rough
|$660
|$1,131
|$1,409
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,312
|$2,238
|$2,704
|Clean
|$1,171
|$1,998
|$2,421
|Average
|$888
|$1,516
|$1,854
|Rough
|$606
|$1,035
|$1,288
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,339
|$2,108
|$2,494
|Clean
|$1,195
|$1,882
|$2,232
|Average
|$907
|$1,428
|$1,710
|Rough
|$618
|$975
|$1,188
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,336
|$2,305
|$2,793
|Clean
|$1,193
|$2,057
|$2,500
|Average
|$905
|$1,561
|$1,915
|Rough
|$617
|$1,066
|$1,330
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,402
|$2,325
|$2,789
|Clean
|$1,251
|$2,075
|$2,497
|Average
|$949
|$1,575
|$1,912
|Rough
|$648
|$1,075
|$1,328
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$2,037
|$2,457
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,818
|$2,199
|Average
|$814
|$1,380
|$1,685
|Rough
|$555
|$942
|$1,170
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$2,269
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,186
|$2,025
|$2,456
|Average
|$900
|$1,537
|$1,881
|Rough
|$614
|$1,049
|$1,306
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,103
|$2,457
|Clean
|$1,244
|$1,877
|$2,199
|Average
|$944
|$1,425
|$1,685
|Rough
|$644
|$972
|$1,170
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,831
|$2,771
|$3,238
|Clean
|$1,634
|$2,473
|$2,899
|Average
|$1,240
|$1,877
|$2,220
|Rough
|$846
|$1,281
|$1,542
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,778
|$2,854
|$3,394
|Clean
|$1,587
|$2,547
|$3,038
|Average
|$1,204
|$1,933
|$2,327
|Rough
|$821
|$1,319
|$1,616
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,207
|$1,966
|$2,348
|Clean
|$1,077
|$1,755
|$2,102
|Average
|$817
|$1,332
|$1,610
|Rough
|$557
|$909
|$1,118
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,257
|$2,150
|$2,599
|Clean
|$1,122
|$1,918
|$2,327
|Average
|$851
|$1,456
|$1,782
|Rough
|$581
|$994
|$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,258
|$2,125
|$2,561
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,897
|$2,292
|Average
|$852
|$1,440
|$1,756
|Rough
|$581
|$982
|$1,220
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,750
|$3,017
|$3,656
|Clean
|$1,561
|$2,693
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,185
|$2,044
|$2,507
|Rough
|$808
|$1,395
|$1,741
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,485
|$2,409
|$2,871
|Clean
|$1,325
|$2,150
|$2,571
|Average
|$1,006
|$1,632
|$1,969
|Rough
|$686
|$1,114
|$1,367
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,526
|$2,664
|$3,239
|Clean
|$1,362
|$2,378
|$2,900
|Average
|$1,034
|$1,805
|$2,221
|Rough
|$705
|$1,232
|$1,543
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,164
|$1,843
|$2,183
|Clean
|$1,039
|$1,645
|$1,954
|Average
|$788
|$1,248
|$1,497
|Rough
|$538
|$852
|$1,040
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,164
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,232
|$1,931
|$2,287
|Average
|$935
|$1,466
|$1,752
|Rough
|$637
|$1,000
|$1,217
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,176
|$2,081
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,049
|$1,858
|$2,273
|Average
|$796
|$1,410
|$1,741
|Rough
|$543
|$962
|$1,209
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,314
|$2,790
|Clean
|$1,220
|$2,065
|$2,498
|Average
|$926
|$1,567
|$1,913
|Rough
|$632
|$1,070
|$1,329
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,606
|$2,591
|$3,086
|Clean
|$1,433
|$2,312
|$2,762
|Average
|$1,088
|$1,755
|$2,116
|Rough
|$742
|$1,198
|$1,469
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,173
|$2,050
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,047
|$1,829
|$2,230
|Average
|$795
|$1,388
|$1,708
|Rough
|$542
|$947
|$1,186
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,394
|$2,416
|$2,932
|Clean
|$1,244
|$2,157
|$2,625
|Average
|$944
|$1,637
|$2,011
|Rough
|$644
|$1,117
|$1,396
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,629
|$2,772
|$3,348
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,474
|$2,997
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,878
|$2,296
|Rough
|$753
|$1,281
|$1,594
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,383
|$2,884
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,127
|$2,582
|Average
|$941
|$1,614
|$1,978
|Rough
|$642
|$1,102
|$1,373
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,144
|$1,812
|$2,146
|Clean
|$1,021
|$1,617
|$1,921
|Average
|$775
|$1,228
|$1,472
|Rough
|$528
|$838
|$1,022
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,261
|$2,195
|$2,665
|Clean
|$1,125
|$1,959
|$2,386
|Average
|$854
|$1,487
|$1,827
|Rough
|$582
|$1,015
|$1,269
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,652
|$2,746
|$3,296
|Clean
|$1,474
|$2,451
|$2,951
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,860
|$2,260
|Rough
|$763
|$1,270
|$1,570
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,737
|$3,369
|$3,665
|Clean
|$2,442
|$3,007
|$3,281
|Average
|$1,853
|$2,282
|$2,513
|Rough
|$1,264
|$1,557
|$1,745
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,707
|$2,952
|$3,579
|Clean
|$1,524
|$2,634
|$3,204
|Average
|$1,156
|$1,999
|$2,454
|Rough
|$789
|$1,365
|$1,704
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,738
|$2,939
|$3,542
|Clean
|$1,551
|$2,623
|$3,171
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,991
|$2,429
|Rough
|$803
|$1,359
|$1,687
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,896
|$2,297
|Clean
|$981
|$1,692
|$2,056
|Average
|$744
|$1,284
|$1,575
|Rough
|$508
|$876
|$1,094