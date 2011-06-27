  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,280$2,159$2,600
Clean$1,142$1,926$2,328
Average$867$1,462$1,783
Rough$591$998$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,637$2,718$3,262
Clean$1,461$2,426$2,920
Average$1,108$1,841$2,237
Rough$756$1,257$1,553
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,474$2,582$3,141
Clean$1,315$2,305$2,812
Average$998$1,749$2,154
Rough$681$1,194$1,496
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,462$2,433$2,921
Clean$1,305$2,172$2,615
Average$990$1,648$2,003
Rough$675$1,125$1,391
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,502$2,567$3,102
Clean$1,340$2,291$2,777
Average$1,017$1,739$2,127
Rough$694$1,187$1,477
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,498$2,541$3,065
Clean$1,337$2,268$2,744
Average$1,014$1,721$2,102
Rough$692$1,175$1,460
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,451$2,477$2,993
Clean$1,295$2,211$2,679
Average$982$1,678$2,052
Rough$670$1,145$1,425
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,670$2,868$3,471
Clean$1,490$2,560$3,107
Average$1,131$1,943$2,380
Rough$771$1,326$1,653
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,076$1,863$2,262
Clean$960$1,663$2,025
Average$728$1,262$1,551
Rough$497$861$1,077
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,430$2,446$2,958
Clean$1,276$2,183$2,648
Average$968$1,657$2,028
Rough$661$1,131$1,409
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,669$3,122$3,859
Clean$1,489$2,787$3,455
Average$1,130$2,115$2,646
Rough$771$1,443$1,838
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,793$3,086$3,737
Clean$1,600$2,755$3,346
Average$1,214$2,091$2,563
Rough$828$1,427$1,780
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,429$2,446$2,959
Clean$1,275$2,183$2,649
Average$968$1,657$2,029
Rough$660$1,131$1,409
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,312$2,238$2,704
Clean$1,171$1,998$2,421
Average$888$1,516$1,854
Rough$606$1,035$1,288
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,339$2,108$2,494
Clean$1,195$1,882$2,232
Average$907$1,428$1,710
Rough$618$975$1,188
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,336$2,305$2,793
Clean$1,193$2,057$2,500
Average$905$1,561$1,915
Rough$617$1,066$1,330
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,402$2,325$2,789
Clean$1,251$2,075$2,497
Average$949$1,575$1,912
Rough$648$1,075$1,328
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$2,037$2,457
Clean$1,072$1,818$2,199
Average$814$1,380$1,685
Rough$555$942$1,170
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,329$2,269$2,743
Clean$1,186$2,025$2,456
Average$900$1,537$1,881
Rough$614$1,049$1,306
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,394$2,103$2,457
Clean$1,244$1,877$2,199
Average$944$1,425$1,685
Rough$644$972$1,170
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,831$2,771$3,238
Clean$1,634$2,473$2,899
Average$1,240$1,877$2,220
Rough$846$1,281$1,542
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,778$2,854$3,394
Clean$1,587$2,547$3,038
Average$1,204$1,933$2,327
Rough$821$1,319$1,616
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,207$1,966$2,348
Clean$1,077$1,755$2,102
Average$817$1,332$1,610
Rough$557$909$1,118
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,257$2,150$2,599
Clean$1,122$1,918$2,327
Average$851$1,456$1,782
Rough$581$994$1,238
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,258$2,125$2,561
Clean$1,123$1,897$2,292
Average$852$1,440$1,756
Rough$581$982$1,220
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,750$3,017$3,656
Clean$1,561$2,693$3,273
Average$1,185$2,044$2,507
Rough$808$1,395$1,741
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,485$2,409$2,871
Clean$1,325$2,150$2,571
Average$1,006$1,632$1,969
Rough$686$1,114$1,367
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,526$2,664$3,239
Clean$1,362$2,378$2,900
Average$1,034$1,805$2,221
Rough$705$1,232$1,543
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,164$1,843$2,183
Clean$1,039$1,645$1,954
Average$788$1,248$1,497
Rough$538$852$1,040
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,164$2,554
Clean$1,232$1,931$2,287
Average$935$1,466$1,752
Rough$637$1,000$1,217
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,176$2,081$2,539
Clean$1,049$1,858$2,273
Average$796$1,410$1,741
Rough$543$962$1,209
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,367$2,314$2,790
Clean$1,220$2,065$2,498
Average$926$1,567$1,913
Rough$632$1,070$1,329
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,606$2,591$3,086
Clean$1,433$2,312$2,762
Average$1,088$1,755$2,116
Rough$742$1,198$1,469
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 3dr Extended Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,173$2,050$2,491
Clean$1,047$1,829$2,230
Average$795$1,388$1,708
Rough$542$947$1,186
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,394$2,416$2,932
Clean$1,244$2,157$2,625
Average$944$1,637$2,011
Rough$644$1,117$1,396
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XLT 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,629$2,772$3,348
Clean$1,454$2,474$2,997
Average$1,103$1,878$2,296
Rough$753$1,281$1,594
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,383$2,884
Clean$1,241$2,127$2,582
Average$941$1,614$1,978
Rough$642$1,102$1,373
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,144$1,812$2,146
Clean$1,021$1,617$1,921
Average$775$1,228$1,472
Rough$528$838$1,022
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,261$2,195$2,665
Clean$1,125$1,959$2,386
Average$854$1,487$1,827
Rough$582$1,015$1,269
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,652$2,746$3,296
Clean$1,474$2,451$2,951
Average$1,119$1,860$2,260
Rough$763$1,270$1,570
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 3dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,737$3,369$3,665
Clean$2,442$3,007$3,281
Average$1,853$2,282$2,513
Rough$1,264$1,557$1,745
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,707$2,952$3,579
Clean$1,524$2,634$3,204
Average$1,156$1,999$2,454
Rough$789$1,365$1,704
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 Lariat 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.6L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,738$2,939$3,542
Clean$1,551$2,623$3,171
Average$1,177$1,991$2,429
Rough$803$1,359$1,687
Estimated values
1998 Ford F-150 XL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.2L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,099$1,896$2,297
Clean$981$1,692$2,056
Average$744$1,284$1,575
Rough$508$876$1,094
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Ford F-150 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,663 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford F-150 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,663 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Ford F-150, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Ford F-150 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $960 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,663 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Ford F-150. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Ford F-150 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Ford F-150 ranges from $497 to $2,262, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Ford F-150 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.