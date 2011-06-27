Estimated values
1994 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,902
|$8,194
|$9,840
|Clean
|$4,367
|$7,302
|$8,798
|Average
|$3,297
|$5,518
|$6,714
|Rough
|$2,228
|$3,733
|$4,630
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Wrangler SE 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,112
|$6,249
|$7,835
|Clean
|$2,773
|$5,568
|$7,005
|Average
|$2,094
|$4,208
|$5,346
|Rough
|$1,415
|$2,847
|$3,687
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Wrangler Sport 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,392
|$6,535
|$8,122
|Clean
|$3,022
|$5,823
|$7,262
|Average
|$2,282
|$4,400
|$5,542
|Rough
|$1,542
|$2,977
|$3,822
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Wrangler S 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,095
|$7,254
|$8,840
|Clean
|$3,648
|$6,464
|$7,904
|Average
|$2,755
|$4,884
|$6,032
|Rough
|$1,861
|$3,305
|$4,159
Estimated values
1994 Jeep Wrangler Renegade 2dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,461
|$8,034
|$9,830
|Clean
|$3,975
|$7,159
|$8,789
|Average
|$3,001
|$5,410
|$6,707
|Rough
|$2,028
|$3,660
|$4,625