Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,202
|$31,260
|$33,779
|Clean
|$28,804
|$30,831
|$33,313
|Average
|$28,007
|$29,974
|$32,381
|Rough
|$27,210
|$29,117
|$31,449
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,538
|$35,804
|$38,574
|Clean
|$33,080
|$35,312
|$38,042
|Average
|$32,165
|$34,330
|$36,977
|Rough
|$31,250
|$33,348
|$35,913
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,132
|$33,284
|$35,916
|Clean
|$30,707
|$32,828
|$35,421
|Average
|$29,857
|$31,915
|$34,429
|Rough
|$29,007
|$31,002
|$33,438
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,654
|$38,010
|$40,894
|Clean
|$35,168
|$37,489
|$40,330
|Average
|$34,194
|$36,447
|$39,201
|Rough
|$33,221
|$35,404
|$38,073
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,131
|$31,932
|$34,135
|Clean
|$29,720
|$31,494
|$33,664
|Average
|$28,898
|$30,618
|$32,722
|Rough
|$28,075
|$29,742
|$31,780
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,589
|$29,567
|$31,988
|Clean
|$27,212
|$29,162
|$31,547
|Average
|$26,459
|$28,351
|$30,664
|Rough
|$25,706
|$27,540
|$29,781
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,566
|$34,472
|$36,804
|Clean
|$32,121
|$33,999
|$36,296
|Average
|$31,232
|$33,054
|$35,280
|Rough
|$30,344
|$32,108
|$34,265
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,213
|$39,643
|$42,615
|Clean
|$36,706
|$39,100
|$42,027
|Average
|$35,690
|$38,012
|$40,851
|Rough
|$34,674
|$36,925
|$39,674