2020 Kia Telluride Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride LX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,202$31,260$33,779
Clean$28,804$30,831$33,313
Average$28,007$29,974$32,381
Rough$27,210$29,117$31,449
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride EX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,538$35,804$38,574
Clean$33,080$35,312$38,042
Average$32,165$34,330$36,977
Rough$31,250$33,348$35,913
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride S 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,132$33,284$35,916
Clean$30,707$32,828$35,421
Average$29,857$31,915$34,429
Rough$29,007$31,002$33,438
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,654$38,010$40,894
Clean$35,168$37,489$40,330
Average$34,194$36,447$39,201
Rough$33,221$35,404$38,073
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride S 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,131$31,932$34,135
Clean$29,720$31,494$33,664
Average$28,898$30,618$32,722
Rough$28,075$29,742$31,780
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride LX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,589$29,567$31,988
Clean$27,212$29,162$31,547
Average$26,459$28,351$30,664
Rough$25,706$27,540$29,781
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride EX 4dr SUV (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,566$34,472$36,804
Clean$32,121$33,999$36,296
Average$31,232$33,054$35,280
Rough$30,344$32,108$34,265
Estimated values
2020 Kia Telluride SX 4dr SUV AWD (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,213$39,643$42,615
Clean$36,706$39,100$42,027
Average$35,690$38,012$40,851
Rough$34,674$36,925$39,674
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Kia Telluride on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Telluride with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,706 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,100 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Kia Telluride is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Telluride with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,706 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,100 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Kia Telluride, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Kia Telluride with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,706 for one in "Clean" condition and about $39,100 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Kia Telluride. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Kia Telluride and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Kia Telluride ranges from $34,674 to $42,615, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Kia Telluride is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.