Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,776
|$20,439
|$22,473
|Clean
|$18,520
|$20,159
|$22,163
|Average
|$18,008
|$19,598
|$21,543
|Rough
|$17,495
|$19,038
|$20,923
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,449
|$24,199
|$26,341
|Clean
|$22,143
|$23,867
|$25,977
|Average
|$21,530
|$23,204
|$25,250
|Rough
|$20,918
|$22,540
|$24,523
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,221
|$25,045
|$27,278
|Clean
|$22,904
|$24,702
|$26,902
|Average
|$22,271
|$24,015
|$26,149
|Rough
|$21,637
|$23,328
|$25,396
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,344
|$23,099
|$25,247
|Clean
|$21,053
|$22,782
|$24,899
|Average
|$20,470
|$22,149
|$24,202
|Rough
|$19,888
|$21,515
|$23,505
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,232
|$25,998
|$28,157
|Clean
|$23,902
|$25,641
|$27,769
|Average
|$23,240
|$24,928
|$26,992
|Rough
|$22,579
|$24,215
|$26,215
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,910
|$32,879
|$35,290
|Clean
|$30,488
|$32,428
|$34,803
|Average
|$29,644
|$31,526
|$33,829
|Rough
|$28,801
|$30,624
|$32,855
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,346
|$31,232
|$33,540
|Clean
|$28,946
|$30,804
|$33,077
|Average
|$28,145
|$29,947
|$32,151
|Rough
|$27,344
|$29,091
|$31,226