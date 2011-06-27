  1. Home
Estimated values
2020 GMC Terrain SL 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,776$20,439$22,473
Clean$18,520$20,159$22,163
Average$18,008$19,598$21,543
Rough$17,495$19,038$20,923
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,449$24,199$26,341
Clean$22,143$23,867$25,977
Average$21,530$23,204$25,250
Rough$20,918$22,540$24,523
2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,221$25,045$27,278
Clean$22,904$24,702$26,902
Average$22,271$24,015$26,149
Rough$21,637$23,328$25,396
2020 GMC Terrain SLE 4dr SUV (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,344$23,099$25,247
Clean$21,053$22,782$24,899
Average$20,470$22,149$24,202
Rough$19,888$21,515$23,505
2020 GMC Terrain SLT 4dr SUV AWD (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,232$25,998$28,157
Clean$23,902$25,641$27,769
Average$23,240$24,928$26,992
Rough$22,579$24,215$26,215
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,910$32,879$35,290
Clean$30,488$32,428$34,803
Average$29,644$31,526$33,829
Rough$28,801$30,624$32,855
2020 GMC Terrain Denali 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,346$31,232$33,540
Clean$28,946$30,804$33,077
Average$28,145$29,947$32,151
Rough$27,344$29,091$31,226
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 GMC Terrain on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,053 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,782 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Terrain is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,053 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,782 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 GMC Terrain, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 GMC Terrain with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $21,053 for one in "Clean" condition and about $22,782 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 GMC Terrain. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 GMC Terrain and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 GMC Terrain ranges from $19,888 to $25,247, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 GMC Terrain is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.