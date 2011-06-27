Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,361
|$12,573
|$14,817
|Clean
|$10,081
|$12,227
|$14,393
|Average
|$9,522
|$11,533
|$13,544
|Rough
|$8,963
|$10,840
|$12,696
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,447
|$11,546
|$13,674
|Clean
|$9,192
|$11,228
|$13,283
|Average
|$8,682
|$10,591
|$12,500
|Rough
|$8,172
|$9,954
|$11,717
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,776
|$13,066
|$15,388
|Clean
|$10,485
|$12,706
|$14,948
|Average
|$9,904
|$11,985
|$14,067
|Rough
|$9,322
|$11,265
|$13,186
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,288
|$13,674
|$16,094
|Clean
|$10,983
|$13,297
|$15,634
|Average
|$10,374
|$12,543
|$14,712
|Rough
|$9,764
|$11,789
|$13,791
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,900
|$12,058
|$14,246
|Clean
|$9,633
|$11,725
|$13,838
|Average
|$9,099
|$11,060
|$13,022
|Rough
|$8,564
|$10,396
|$12,207
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,511
|$12,648
|$14,817
|Clean
|$10,227
|$12,299
|$14,393
|Average
|$9,660
|$11,602
|$13,544
|Rough
|$9,093
|$10,904
|$12,696
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander GT 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,230
|$15,795
|$18,397
|Clean
|$12,873
|$15,359
|$17,871
|Average
|$12,159
|$14,488
|$16,817
|Rough
|$11,444
|$13,617
|$15,764