Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,465
|$23,532
|$26,059
|Clean
|$21,084
|$23,111
|$25,590
|Average
|$20,323
|$22,270
|$24,652
|Rough
|$19,561
|$21,429
|$23,714
2019 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,549
|$30,770
|$33,482
|Clean
|$28,043
|$30,220
|$32,880
|Average
|$27,030
|$29,120
|$31,674
|Rough
|$26,017
|$28,019
|$30,469
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,989
|$27,204
|$29,912
|Clean
|$24,546
|$26,718
|$29,374
|Average
|$23,659
|$25,745
|$28,297
|Rough
|$22,773
|$24,773
|$27,221
2019 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,844
|$25,053
|$27,752
|Clean
|$22,439
|$24,605
|$27,253
|Average
|$21,628
|$23,709
|$26,254
|Rough
|$20,818
|$22,814
|$25,255
2019 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,030
|$32,271
|$35,007
|Clean
|$29,498
|$31,694
|$34,376
|Average
|$28,432
|$30,540
|$33,116
|Rough
|$27,367
|$29,386
|$31,856
2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,239
|$34,663
|$37,625
|Clean
|$31,667
|$34,043
|$36,948
|Average
|$30,524
|$32,804
|$35,593
|Rough
|$29,380
|$31,565
|$34,239
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,731
|$26,001
|$28,775
|Clean
|$23,310
|$25,536
|$28,257
|Average
|$22,468
|$24,606
|$27,221
|Rough
|$21,626
|$23,677
|$26,186
2019 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,977
|$39,237
|$41,999
|Clean
|$36,321
|$38,536
|$41,243
|Average
|$35,009
|$37,133
|$39,731
|Rough
|$33,698
|$35,730
|$38,219