  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. 2019 Ford Explorer
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Ford Explorer Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,465$23,532$26,059
Clean$21,084$23,111$25,590
Average$20,323$22,270$24,652
Rough$19,561$21,429$23,714
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,549$30,770$33,482
Clean$28,043$30,220$32,880
Average$27,030$29,120$31,674
Rough$26,017$28,019$30,469
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,989$27,204$29,912
Clean$24,546$26,718$29,374
Average$23,659$25,745$28,297
Rough$22,773$24,773$27,221
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,844$25,053$27,752
Clean$22,439$24,605$27,253
Average$21,628$23,709$26,254
Rough$20,818$22,814$25,255
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,030$32,271$35,007
Clean$29,498$31,694$34,376
Average$28,432$30,540$33,116
Rough$27,367$29,386$31,856
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,239$34,663$37,625
Clean$31,667$34,043$36,948
Average$30,524$32,804$35,593
Rough$29,380$31,565$34,239
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,731$26,001$28,775
Clean$23,310$25,536$28,257
Average$22,468$24,606$27,221
Rough$21,626$23,677$26,186
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you
Estimated values
2019 Ford Explorer Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,977$39,237$41,999
Clean$36,321$38,536$41,243
Average$35,009$37,133$39,731
Rough$33,698$35,730$38,219
Sell my 2019 Ford Explorer with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Explorer near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,310 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,536 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Explorer is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,310 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,536 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Ford Explorer, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $23,310 for one in "Clean" condition and about $25,536 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Ford Explorer. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Ford Explorer and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Ford Explorer ranges from $21,626 to $28,775, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.