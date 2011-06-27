Estimated values
1994 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,158
|$1,487
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,365
|Average
|$374
|$860
|$1,122
|Rough
|$287
|$661
|$878
Estimated values
1994 GMC Vandura G25 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,158
|$1,487
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,365
|Average
|$374
|$860
|$1,122
|Rough
|$287
|$661
|$878
Estimated values
1994 GMC Vandura G25 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,158
|$1,487
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,365
|Average
|$374
|$860
|$1,122
|Rough
|$287
|$661
|$878
Estimated values
1994 GMC Vandura G35 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$517
|$1,161
|$1,487
|Clean
|$473
|$1,062
|$1,365
|Average
|$384
|$863
|$1,122
|Rough
|$295
|$664
|$878
Estimated values
1994 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,158
|$1,487
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,365
|Average
|$374
|$860
|$1,122
|Rough
|$287
|$661
|$878
Estimated values
1994 GMC Vandura G15 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$504
|$1,158
|$1,487
|Clean
|$460
|$1,058
|$1,365
|Average
|$374
|$860
|$1,122
|Rough
|$287
|$661
|$878