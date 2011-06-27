Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,765
|$2,377
|$2,718
|Clean
|$1,552
|$2,096
|$2,397
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,534
|$1,754
|Rough
|$702
|$972
|$1,112
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,029
|$1,917
|$2,400
|Clean
|$905
|$1,690
|$2,117
|Average
|$657
|$1,237
|$1,549
|Rough
|$410
|$784
|$982
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,117
|$2,315
|$2,965
|Clean
|$983
|$2,041
|$2,615
|Average
|$714
|$1,494
|$1,914
|Rough
|$445
|$946
|$1,213
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,135
|$2,107
|$2,637
|Clean
|$998
|$1,858
|$2,325
|Average
|$725
|$1,360
|$1,702
|Rough
|$452
|$862
|$1,079
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,180
|$1,988
|$2,431
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,753
|$2,143
|Average
|$754
|$1,283
|$1,569
|Rough
|$470
|$813
|$994
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$2,248
|$2,836
|Clean
|$1,029
|$1,982
|$2,501
|Average
|$747
|$1,451
|$1,830
|Rough
|$466
|$919
|$1,160
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,172
|$1,938
|$2,358
|Clean
|$1,031
|$1,709
|$2,079
|Average
|$748
|$1,251
|$1,522
|Rough
|$466
|$793
|$964
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,057
|$1,914
|$2,381
|Clean
|$930
|$1,688
|$2,100
|Average
|$675
|$1,235
|$1,537
|Rough
|$421
|$783
|$974
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,129
|$1,844
|$2,236
|Clean
|$993
|$1,626
|$1,972
|Average
|$721
|$1,190
|$1,443
|Rough
|$449
|$754
|$915