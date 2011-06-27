  1. Home
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,765$2,377$2,718
Clean$1,552$2,096$2,397
Average$1,127$1,534$1,754
Rough$702$972$1,112
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,029$1,917$2,400
Clean$905$1,690$2,117
Average$657$1,237$1,549
Rough$410$784$982
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord DX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,117$2,315$2,965
Clean$983$2,041$2,615
Average$714$1,494$1,914
Rough$445$946$1,213
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,135$2,107$2,637
Clean$998$1,858$2,325
Average$725$1,360$1,702
Rough$452$862$1,079
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,180$1,988$2,431
Clean$1,038$1,753$2,143
Average$754$1,283$1,569
Rough$470$813$994
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,170$2,248$2,836
Clean$1,029$1,982$2,501
Average$747$1,451$1,830
Rough$466$919$1,160
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord EX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,172$1,938$2,358
Clean$1,031$1,709$2,079
Average$748$1,251$1,522
Rough$466$793$964
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,057$1,914$2,381
Clean$930$1,688$2,100
Average$675$1,235$1,537
Rough$421$783$974
Estimated values
Estimated values
1995 Honda Accord LX V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,129$1,844$2,236
Clean$993$1,626$1,972
Average$721$1,190$1,443
Rough$449$754$915
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Honda Accord on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $983 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,041 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Honda Accord is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $983 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,041 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Honda Accord, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Honda Accord with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $983 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,041 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Honda Accord. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Honda Accord and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Honda Accord ranges from $445 to $2,965, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Honda Accord is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.