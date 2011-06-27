Estimated values
2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 S 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,615
|$16,366
|$18,295
|Clean
|$14,099
|$15,802
|$17,624
|Average
|$13,068
|$14,675
|$16,282
|Rough
|$12,038
|$13,549
|$14,941
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SR 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,077
|$19,047
|$21,224
|Clean
|$16,475
|$18,391
|$20,446
|Average
|$15,270
|$17,080
|$18,889
|Rough
|$14,066
|$15,768
|$17,332
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SL 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,672
|$18,559
|$20,649
|Clean
|$16,084
|$17,920
|$19,892
|Average
|$14,908
|$16,643
|$18,377
|Rough
|$13,732
|$15,365
|$16,863
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,365
|$17,116
|$19,053
|Clean
|$14,823
|$16,527
|$18,355
|Average
|$13,739
|$15,348
|$16,957
|Rough
|$12,655
|$14,170
|$15,560
Estimated values
2016 Nissan Maxima Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,365
|$20,348
|$22,554
|Clean
|$17,717
|$19,647
|$21,727
|Average
|$16,422
|$18,246
|$20,072
|Rough
|$15,126
|$16,845
|$18,418