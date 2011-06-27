Estimated values
1991 Geo Metro LSi 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,385
|$1,610
|Clean
|$830
|$1,221
|$1,423
|Average
|$603
|$893
|$1,050
|Rough
|$376
|$566
|$677
Estimated values
1991 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,065
|$1,427
|$1,610
|Clean
|$937
|$1,258
|$1,423
|Average
|$681
|$920
|$1,050
|Rough
|$424
|$583
|$677
Estimated values
1991 Geo Metro 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$865
|$1,357
|$1,610
|Clean
|$761
|$1,197
|$1,423
|Average
|$553
|$876
|$1,050
|Rough
|$345
|$554
|$677
Estimated values
1991 Geo Metro LSi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$921
|$1,376
|$1,610
|Clean
|$810
|$1,213
|$1,423
|Average
|$589
|$888
|$1,050
|Rough
|$367
|$562
|$677
Estimated values
1991 Geo Metro 4dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$854
|$1,353
|$1,610
|Clean
|$751
|$1,193
|$1,423
|Average
|$546
|$873
|$1,050
|Rough
|$340
|$553
|$677
Estimated values
1991 Geo Metro XFi 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$829
|$1,345
|$1,610
|Clean
|$729
|$1,186
|$1,423
|Average
|$530
|$868
|$1,050
|Rough
|$330
|$549
|$677