Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,312
|$6,380
|$7,470
|Clean
|$3,900
|$5,768
|$6,759
|Average
|$3,076
|$4,546
|$5,338
|Rough
|$2,252
|$3,323
|$3,917
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,867
|$7,110
|$8,292
|Clean
|$4,402
|$6,429
|$7,503
|Average
|$3,472
|$5,066
|$5,926
|Rough
|$2,542
|$3,704
|$4,348
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,082
|$5,091
|$6,153
|Clean
|$2,787
|$4,603
|$5,568
|Average
|$2,199
|$3,627
|$4,397
|Rough
|$1,610
|$2,652
|$3,226
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,184
|$6,141
|$7,172
|Clean
|$3,784
|$5,552
|$6,490
|Average
|$2,985
|$4,375
|$5,125
|Rough
|$2,185
|$3,199
|$3,760
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,772
|$4,153
|$4,882
|Clean
|$2,507
|$3,755
|$4,417
|Average
|$1,977
|$2,959
|$3,489
|Rough
|$1,448
|$2,163
|$2,560
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,048
|$5,001
|$6,033
|Clean
|$2,757
|$4,522
|$5,459
|Average
|$2,174
|$3,563
|$4,311
|Rough
|$1,592
|$2,605
|$3,163
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,921
|$5,764
|$6,736
|Clean
|$3,546
|$5,211
|$6,095
|Average
|$2,797
|$4,107
|$4,813
|Rough
|$2,048
|$3,002
|$3,532
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,558
|$5,486
|$6,503
|Clean
|$3,218
|$4,960
|$5,885
|Average
|$2,538
|$3,909
|$4,647
|Rough
|$1,859
|$2,858
|$3,410
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,179
|$6,249
|$7,341
|Clean
|$3,780
|$5,650
|$6,642
|Average
|$2,981
|$4,453
|$5,246
|Rough
|$2,183
|$3,255
|$3,849
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,966
|$4,179
|$4,816
|Clean
|$2,683
|$3,778
|$4,357
|Average
|$2,116
|$2,977
|$3,441
|Rough
|$1,549
|$2,177
|$2,525
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,902
|$5,832
|$6,849
|Clean
|$3,529
|$5,273
|$6,197
|Average
|$2,784
|$4,155
|$4,894
|Rough
|$2,038
|$3,038
|$3,591
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,076
|$4,678
|$5,523
|Clean
|$2,782
|$4,230
|$4,997
|Average
|$2,194
|$3,333
|$3,947
|Rough
|$1,607
|$2,437
|$2,896
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,147
|$3,356
|$3,994
|Clean
|$1,942
|$3,035
|$3,614
|Average
|$1,532
|$2,391
|$2,854
|Rough
|$1,122
|$1,748
|$2,094
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,931
|$4,173
|$4,826
|Clean
|$2,651
|$3,773
|$4,367
|Average
|$2,091
|$2,973
|$3,449
|Rough
|$1,531
|$2,174
|$2,530
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,494
|$4,990
|$5,778
|Clean
|$3,160
|$4,512
|$5,228
|Average
|$2,493
|$3,556
|$4,129
|Rough
|$1,825
|$2,600
|$3,029
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,897
|$5,666
|$6,598
|Clean
|$3,525
|$5,123
|$5,970
|Average
|$2,780
|$4,037
|$4,715
|Rough
|$2,036
|$2,951
|$3,459
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,263
|$7,146
|$8,135
|Clean
|$4,760
|$6,461
|$7,361
|Average
|$3,755
|$5,092
|$5,813
|Rough
|$2,749
|$3,722
|$4,265
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,297
|$5,038
|$5,958
|Clean
|$2,982
|$4,555
|$5,391
|Average
|$2,352
|$3,590
|$4,257
|Rough
|$1,722
|$2,624
|$3,124
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,095
|$3,579
|$4,365
|Clean
|$1,895
|$3,236
|$3,950
|Average
|$1,494
|$2,550
|$3,119
|Rough
|$1,094
|$1,864
|$2,289
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,433
|$7,426
|$9,009
|Clean
|$4,010
|$6,715
|$8,152
|Average
|$3,163
|$5,291
|$6,438
|Rough
|$2,316
|$3,868
|$4,723
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,049
|$5,651
|$6,493
|Clean
|$3,662
|$5,109
|$5,875
|Average
|$2,888
|$4,026
|$4,640
|Rough
|$2,115
|$2,943
|$3,404
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,518
|$6,628
|$7,740
|Clean
|$4,087
|$5,993
|$7,004
|Average
|$3,223
|$4,723
|$5,531
|Rough
|$2,360
|$3,453
|$4,058
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,859
|$5,871
|$6,934
|Clean
|$3,490
|$5,309
|$6,274
|Average
|$2,753
|$4,183
|$4,955
|Rough
|$2,016
|$3,058
|$3,635
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,822
|$5,679
|$6,658
|Clean
|$3,456
|$5,134
|$6,025
|Average
|$2,726
|$4,046
|$4,758
|Rough
|$1,996
|$2,958
|$3,491
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,298
|$6,378
|$7,476
|Clean
|$3,887
|$5,767
|$6,765
|Average
|$3,066
|$4,545
|$5,342
|Rough
|$2,245
|$3,323
|$3,920
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,755
|$5,532
|$6,469
|Clean
|$3,396
|$5,002
|$5,853
|Average
|$2,679
|$3,941
|$4,622
|Rough
|$1,961
|$2,881
|$3,391
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,254
|$4,931
|$5,816
|Clean
|$2,943
|$4,458
|$5,263
|Average
|$2,322
|$3,513
|$4,156
|Rough
|$1,700
|$2,568
|$3,049
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,427
|$5,158
|$6,072
|Clean
|$3,099
|$4,664
|$5,494
|Average
|$2,445
|$3,676
|$4,339
|Rough
|$1,790
|$2,687
|$3,183
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,562
|$5,450
|$6,448
|Clean
|$3,221
|$4,928
|$5,834
|Average
|$2,541
|$3,883
|$4,607
|Rough
|$1,860
|$2,839
|$3,380
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,425
|$4,847
|$5,595
|Clean
|$3,098
|$4,382
|$5,063
|Average
|$2,444
|$3,454
|$3,998
|Rough
|$1,789
|$2,525
|$2,933
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,093
|$6,037
|$7,061
|Clean
|$3,702
|$5,458
|$6,389
|Average
|$2,920
|$4,301
|$5,045
|Rough
|$2,138
|$3,145
|$3,702
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,236
|$4,855
|$5,709
|Clean
|$2,926
|$4,390
|$5,166
|Average
|$2,308
|$3,459
|$4,080
|Rough
|$1,690
|$2,529
|$2,993
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,301
|$4,995
|$5,889
|Clean
|$2,985
|$4,517
|$5,329
|Average
|$2,355
|$3,559
|$4,208
|Rough
|$1,724
|$2,602
|$3,088