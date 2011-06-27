  1. Home
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,312$6,380$7,470
Clean$3,900$5,768$6,759
Average$3,076$4,546$5,338
Rough$2,252$3,323$3,917
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,867$7,110$8,292
Clean$4,402$6,429$7,503
Average$3,472$5,066$5,926
Rough$2,542$3,704$4,348
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,082$5,091$6,153
Clean$2,787$4,603$5,568
Average$2,199$3,627$4,397
Rough$1,610$2,652$3,226
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,184$6,141$7,172
Clean$3,784$5,552$6,490
Average$2,985$4,375$5,125
Rough$2,185$3,199$3,760
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,772$4,153$4,882
Clean$2,507$3,755$4,417
Average$1,977$2,959$3,489
Rough$1,448$2,163$2,560
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,048$5,001$6,033
Clean$2,757$4,522$5,459
Average$2,174$3,563$4,311
Rough$1,592$2,605$3,163
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,921$5,764$6,736
Clean$3,546$5,211$6,095
Average$2,797$4,107$4,813
Rough$2,048$3,002$3,532
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,558$5,486$6,503
Clean$3,218$4,960$5,885
Average$2,538$3,909$4,647
Rough$1,859$2,858$3,410
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,179$6,249$7,341
Clean$3,780$5,650$6,642
Average$2,981$4,453$5,246
Rough$2,183$3,255$3,849
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,966$4,179$4,816
Clean$2,683$3,778$4,357
Average$2,116$2,977$3,441
Rough$1,549$2,177$2,525
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,902$5,832$6,849
Clean$3,529$5,273$6,197
Average$2,784$4,155$4,894
Rough$2,038$3,038$3,591
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,076$4,678$5,523
Clean$2,782$4,230$4,997
Average$2,194$3,333$3,947
Rough$1,607$2,437$2,896
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,147$3,356$3,994
Clean$1,942$3,035$3,614
Average$1,532$2,391$2,854
Rough$1,122$1,748$2,094
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,931$4,173$4,826
Clean$2,651$3,773$4,367
Average$2,091$2,973$3,449
Rough$1,531$2,174$2,530
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,494$4,990$5,778
Clean$3,160$4,512$5,228
Average$2,493$3,556$4,129
Rough$1,825$2,600$3,029
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,897$5,666$6,598
Clean$3,525$5,123$5,970
Average$2,780$4,037$4,715
Rough$2,036$2,951$3,459
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Denali AWD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,263$7,146$8,135
Clean$4,760$6,461$7,361
Average$3,755$5,092$5,813
Rough$2,749$3,722$4,265
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,297$5,038$5,958
Clean$2,982$4,555$5,391
Average$2,352$3,590$4,257
Rough$1,722$2,624$3,124
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (4.3L 6cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,095$3,579$4,365
Clean$1,895$3,236$3,950
Average$1,494$2,550$3,119
Rough$1,094$1,864$2,289
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,433$7,426$9,009
Clean$4,010$6,715$8,152
Average$3,163$5,291$6,438
Rough$2,316$3,868$4,723
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,049$5,651$6,493
Clean$3,662$5,109$5,875
Average$2,888$4,026$4,640
Rough$2,115$2,943$3,404
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,518$6,628$7,740
Clean$4,087$5,993$7,004
Average$3,223$4,723$5,531
Rough$2,360$3,453$4,058
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,859$5,871$6,934
Clean$3,490$5,309$6,274
Average$2,753$4,183$4,955
Rough$2,016$3,058$3,635
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,822$5,679$6,658
Clean$3,456$5,134$6,025
Average$2,726$4,046$4,758
Rough$1,996$2,958$3,491
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,298$6,378$7,476
Clean$3,887$5,767$6,765
Average$3,066$4,545$5,342
Rough$2,245$3,323$3,920
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,755$5,532$6,469
Clean$3,396$5,002$5,853
Average$2,679$3,941$4,622
Rough$1,961$2,881$3,391
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,254$4,931$5,816
Clean$2,943$4,458$5,263
Average$2,322$3,513$4,156
Rough$1,700$2,568$3,049
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,427$5,158$6,072
Clean$3,099$4,664$5,494
Average$2,445$3,676$4,339
Rough$1,790$2,687$3,183
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,562$5,450$6,448
Clean$3,221$4,928$5,834
Average$2,541$3,883$4,607
Rough$1,860$2,839$3,380
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,425$4,847$5,595
Clean$3,098$4,382$5,063
Average$2,444$3,454$3,998
Rough$1,789$2,525$2,933
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,093$6,037$7,061
Clean$3,702$5,458$6,389
Average$2,920$4,301$5,045
Rough$2,138$3,145$3,702
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,236$4,855$5,709
Clean$2,926$4,390$5,166
Average$2,308$3,459$4,080
Rough$1,690$2,529$2,993
Estimated values
2004 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,301$4,995$5,889
Clean$2,985$4,517$5,329
Average$2,355$3,559$4,208
Rough$1,724$2,602$3,088
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,507 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,755 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,507 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,755 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,507 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,755 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2004 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $1,448 to $4,882, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.