Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,000
|$2,035
|$2,595
|Clean
|$883
|$1,802
|$2,299
|Average
|$650
|$1,336
|$1,707
|Rough
|$416
|$870
|$1,115
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,928
|$6,468
|$7,843
|Clean
|$3,469
|$5,728
|$6,948
|Average
|$2,551
|$4,247
|$5,160
|Rough
|$1,633
|$2,766
|$3,371
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$977
|$1,950
|$2,476
|Clean
|$863
|$1,727
|$2,194
|Average
|$634
|$1,280
|$1,629
|Rough
|$406
|$834
|$1,064
Estimated values
1992 Chevrolet Camaro RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$626
|$1,487
|$1,952
|Clean
|$553
|$1,316
|$1,729
|Average
|$406
|$976
|$1,284
|Rough
|$260
|$636
|$839