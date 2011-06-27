Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,940
|$8,072
|$9,599
|Clean
|$5,517
|$7,504
|$8,916
|Average
|$4,669
|$6,368
|$7,549
|Rough
|$3,822
|$5,232
|$6,182
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,041
|$8,182
|$9,716
|Clean
|$5,610
|$7,606
|$9,024
|Average
|$4,749
|$6,455
|$7,641
|Rough
|$3,887
|$5,303
|$6,257
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,754
|$10,213
|$11,979
|Clean
|$7,202
|$9,494
|$11,126
|Average
|$6,096
|$8,057
|$9,420
|Rough
|$4,990
|$6,620
|$7,715
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,252
|$8,391
|$9,925
|Clean
|$5,806
|$7,801
|$9,218
|Average
|$4,914
|$6,620
|$7,805
|Rough
|$4,023
|$5,439
|$6,392
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,962
|$9,249
|$10,891
|Clean
|$6,466
|$8,598
|$10,115
|Average
|$5,473
|$7,296
|$8,564
|Rough
|$4,480
|$5,995
|$7,014
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,135
|$9,629
|$11,417
|Clean
|$6,627
|$8,951
|$10,604
|Average
|$5,609
|$7,596
|$8,979
|Rough
|$4,591
|$6,241
|$7,353
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,634
|$10,405
|$12,390
|Clean
|$7,090
|$9,673
|$11,508
|Average
|$6,001
|$8,209
|$9,744
|Rough
|$4,912
|$6,744
|$7,980
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,739
|$7,768
|$9,223
|Clean
|$5,330
|$7,221
|$8,566
|Average
|$4,511
|$6,128
|$7,253
|Rough
|$3,693
|$5,035
|$5,939