  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Outback
  4. Used 2011 Subaru Outback
  5. Appraisal value

2011 Subaru Outback Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,940$8,072$9,599
Clean$5,517$7,504$8,916
Average$4,669$6,368$7,549
Rough$3,822$5,232$6,182
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,041$8,182$9,716
Clean$5,610$7,606$9,024
Average$4,749$6,455$7,641
Rough$3,887$5,303$6,257
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,754$10,213$11,979
Clean$7,202$9,494$11,126
Average$6,096$8,057$9,420
Rough$4,990$6,620$7,715
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,252$8,391$9,925
Clean$5,806$7,801$9,218
Average$4,914$6,620$7,805
Rough$4,023$5,439$6,392
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,962$9,249$10,891
Clean$6,466$8,598$10,115
Average$5,473$7,296$8,564
Rough$4,480$5,995$7,014
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,135$9,629$11,417
Clean$6,627$8,951$10,604
Average$5,609$7,596$8,979
Rough$4,591$6,241$7,353
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 3.6R Premium 4dr SUV AWD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,634$10,405$12,390
Clean$7,090$9,673$11,508
Average$6,001$8,209$9,744
Rough$4,912$6,744$7,980
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you
Estimated values
2011 Subaru Outback 2.5i 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,739$7,768$9,223
Clean$5,330$7,221$8,566
Average$4,511$6,128$7,253
Rough$3,693$5,035$5,939
Sell my 2011 Subaru Outback with EdmundsShop for a used Subaru Outback near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2011 Subaru Outback on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,330 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,221 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Subaru Outback is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,330 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,221 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2011 Subaru Outback, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2011 Subaru Outback with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,330 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,221 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2011 Subaru Outback. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2011 Subaru Outback and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2011 Subaru Outback ranges from $3,693 to $9,223, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2011 Subaru Outback is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.