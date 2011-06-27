Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang LX 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,248
|$1,625
|Clean
|$485
|$1,105
|$1,439
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$228
|$534
|$698
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang LX 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,248
|$1,625
|Clean
|$485
|$1,105
|$1,439
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$228
|$534
|$698
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,248
|$1,625
|Clean
|$485
|$1,105
|$1,439
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$228
|$534
|$698
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,819
|$2,173
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,611
|$1,925
|Average
|$760
|$1,195
|$1,430
|Rough
|$486
|$778
|$934
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang LX 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$635
|$1,278
|$1,625
|Clean
|$561
|$1,132
|$1,439
|Average
|$412
|$839
|$1,069
|Rough
|$264
|$547
|$698
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$576
|$1,258
|$1,625
|Clean
|$509
|$1,114
|$1,439
|Average
|$374
|$826
|$1,069
|Rough
|$239
|$538
|$698
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang GT 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$702
|$1,339
|$1,684
|Clean
|$620
|$1,186
|$1,492
|Average
|$456
|$879
|$1,108
|Rough
|$292
|$573
|$724
Estimated values
1993 Ford Mustang LX 5.0 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$549
|$1,248
|$1,625
|Clean
|$485
|$1,105
|$1,439
|Average
|$356
|$820
|$1,069
|Rough
|$228
|$534
|$698