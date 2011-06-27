Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,890
|$28,574
|$32,309
|Clean
|$24,089
|$27,650
|$31,246
|Average
|$22,487
|$25,803
|$29,120
|Rough
|$20,885
|$23,956
|$26,995
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,934
|$27,627
|$30,366
|Clean
|$24,132
|$26,734
|$29,367
|Average
|$22,527
|$24,948
|$27,369
|Rough
|$20,922
|$23,162
|$25,371
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,381
|$23,968
|$25,594
|Clean
|$21,661
|$23,193
|$24,752
|Average
|$20,220
|$21,644
|$23,068
|Rough
|$18,780
|$20,095
|$21,384
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,206
|$35,771
|$38,394
|Clean
|$32,137
|$34,615
|$37,131
|Average
|$30,000
|$32,303
|$34,605
|Rough
|$27,863
|$29,991
|$32,079
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,576
|$23,933
|$26,330
|Clean
|$20,882
|$23,159
|$25,464
|Average
|$19,493
|$21,612
|$23,732
|Rough
|$18,104
|$20,065
|$21,999
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,825
|$27,468
|$30,158
|Clean
|$24,026
|$26,581
|$29,166
|Average
|$22,429
|$24,805
|$27,182
|Rough
|$20,831
|$23,030
|$25,197
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,637
|$25,292
|$27,990
|Clean
|$21,908
|$24,474
|$27,069
|Average
|$20,451
|$22,839
|$25,227
|Rough
|$18,994
|$21,205
|$23,386
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,535
|$17,472
|$19,438
|Clean
|$15,035
|$16,907
|$18,799
|Average
|$14,036
|$15,778
|$17,520
|Rough
|$13,036
|$14,648
|$16,241
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,701
|$20,052
|$21,437
|Clean
|$18,099
|$19,404
|$20,732
|Average
|$16,896
|$18,108
|$19,322
|Rough
|$15,692
|$16,812
|$17,911
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,471
|$27,812
|$30,200
|Clean
|$24,652
|$26,913
|$29,206
|Average
|$23,012
|$25,115
|$27,219
|Rough
|$21,373
|$23,317
|$25,232
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,349
|$33,902
|$36,511
|Clean
|$30,340
|$32,807
|$35,310
|Average
|$28,322
|$30,615
|$32,908
|Rough
|$26,305
|$28,424
|$30,506
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,384
|$27,646
|$29,954
|Clean
|$24,567
|$26,752
|$28,969
|Average
|$22,933
|$24,965
|$26,998
|Rough
|$21,300
|$23,178
|$25,027
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,238
|$35,887
|$38,595
|Clean
|$32,169
|$34,727
|$37,326
|Average
|$30,030
|$32,407
|$34,786
|Rough
|$27,890
|$30,088
|$32,247
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,445
|$38,041
|$40,699
|Clean
|$34,305
|$36,812
|$39,360
|Average
|$32,024
|$34,353
|$36,682
|Rough
|$29,742
|$31,894
|$34,004
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,900
|$20,782
|$22,698
|Clean
|$18,292
|$20,110
|$21,951
|Average
|$17,076
|$18,767
|$20,458
|Rough
|$15,859
|$17,423
|$18,964
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,474
|$30,968
|$33,513
|Clean
|$27,558
|$29,967
|$32,410
|Average
|$25,726
|$27,965
|$30,205
|Rough
|$23,893
|$25,964
|$28,000
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,547
|$24,736
|$27,970
|Clean
|$20,854
|$23,936
|$27,050
|Average
|$19,467
|$22,338
|$25,210
|Rough
|$18,080
|$20,739
|$23,369
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,538
|$30,981
|$33,477
|Clean
|$27,619
|$29,980
|$32,376
|Average
|$25,783
|$27,977
|$30,173
|Rough
|$23,946
|$25,975
|$27,970
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,149
|$21,430
|$23,747
|Clean
|$18,533
|$20,737
|$22,966
|Average
|$17,300
|$19,352
|$21,403
|Rough
|$16,068
|$17,967
|$19,841
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,809
|$34,291
|$36,831
|Clean
|$30,786
|$33,183
|$35,619
|Average
|$28,739
|$30,967
|$33,196
|Rough
|$26,691
|$28,750
|$30,772
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,540
|$31,093
|$33,698
|Clean
|$27,622
|$30,089
|$32,590
|Average
|$25,785
|$28,079
|$30,372
|Rough
|$23,948
|$26,069
|$28,155
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,878
|$24,138
|$26,438
|Clean
|$21,174
|$23,358
|$25,569
|Average
|$19,766
|$21,797
|$23,829
|Rough
|$18,358
|$20,237
|$22,090
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,346
|$27,704
|$30,109
|Clean
|$24,530
|$26,809
|$29,118
|Average
|$22,899
|$25,018
|$27,137
|Rough
|$21,268
|$23,227
|$25,156
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,253
|$37,845
|$40,499
|Clean
|$34,119
|$36,622
|$39,167
|Average
|$31,850
|$34,176
|$36,502
|Rough
|$29,581
|$31,730
|$33,838
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,348
|$30,955
|$33,614
|Clean
|$27,436
|$29,954
|$32,509
|Average
|$25,611
|$27,953
|$30,297
|Rough
|$23,787
|$25,953
|$28,085
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,337
|$27,654
|$30,018
|Clean
|$24,522
|$26,760
|$29,030
|Average
|$22,891
|$24,973
|$27,055
|Rough
|$21,261
|$23,185
|$25,080
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,429
|$18,740
|$21,084
|Clean
|$15,901
|$18,134
|$20,390
|Average
|$14,843
|$16,923
|$19,003
|Rough
|$13,786
|$15,712
|$17,616
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,818
|$28,491
|$32,216
|Clean
|$24,020
|$27,571
|$31,156
|Average
|$22,422
|$25,729
|$29,037
|Rough
|$20,825
|$23,887
|$26,917
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,818
|$31,333
|$33,902
|Clean
|$27,891
|$30,321
|$32,786
|Average
|$26,036
|$28,295
|$30,556
|Rough
|$24,181
|$26,270
|$28,325
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,044
|$28,561
|$31,126
|Clean
|$25,206
|$27,637
|$30,102
|Average
|$23,530
|$25,791
|$28,054
|Rough
|$21,854
|$23,945
|$26,006