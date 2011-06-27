  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,890$28,574$32,309
Clean$24,089$27,650$31,246
Average$22,487$25,803$29,120
Rough$20,885$23,956$26,995
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,934$27,627$30,366
Clean$24,132$26,734$29,367
Average$22,527$24,948$27,369
Rough$20,922$23,162$25,371
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,381$23,968$25,594
Clean$21,661$23,193$24,752
Average$20,220$21,644$23,068
Rough$18,780$20,095$21,384
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,206$35,771$38,394
Clean$32,137$34,615$37,131
Average$30,000$32,303$34,605
Rough$27,863$29,991$32,079
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,576$23,933$26,330
Clean$20,882$23,159$25,464
Average$19,493$21,612$23,732
Rough$18,104$20,065$21,999
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,825$27,468$30,158
Clean$24,026$26,581$29,166
Average$22,429$24,805$27,182
Rough$20,831$23,030$25,197
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,637$25,292$27,990
Clean$21,908$24,474$27,069
Average$20,451$22,839$25,227
Rough$18,994$21,205$23,386
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,535$17,472$19,438
Clean$15,035$16,907$18,799
Average$14,036$15,778$17,520
Rough$13,036$14,648$16,241
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,701$20,052$21,437
Clean$18,099$19,404$20,732
Average$16,896$18,108$19,322
Rough$15,692$16,812$17,911
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,471$27,812$30,200
Clean$24,652$26,913$29,206
Average$23,012$25,115$27,219
Rough$21,373$23,317$25,232
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,349$33,902$36,511
Clean$30,340$32,807$35,310
Average$28,322$30,615$32,908
Rough$26,305$28,424$30,506
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,384$27,646$29,954
Clean$24,567$26,752$28,969
Average$22,933$24,965$26,998
Rough$21,300$23,178$25,027
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,238$35,887$38,595
Clean$32,169$34,727$37,326
Average$30,030$32,407$34,786
Rough$27,890$30,088$32,247
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,445$38,041$40,699
Clean$34,305$36,812$39,360
Average$32,024$34,353$36,682
Rough$29,742$31,894$34,004
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,900$20,782$22,698
Clean$18,292$20,110$21,951
Average$17,076$18,767$20,458
Rough$15,859$17,423$18,964
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,474$30,968$33,513
Clean$27,558$29,967$32,410
Average$25,726$27,965$30,205
Rough$23,893$25,964$28,000
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,547$24,736$27,970
Clean$20,854$23,936$27,050
Average$19,467$22,338$25,210
Rough$18,080$20,739$23,369
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,538$30,981$33,477
Clean$27,619$29,980$32,376
Average$25,783$27,977$30,173
Rough$23,946$25,975$27,970
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,149$21,430$23,747
Clean$18,533$20,737$22,966
Average$17,300$19,352$21,403
Rough$16,068$17,967$19,841
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,809$34,291$36,831
Clean$30,786$33,183$35,619
Average$28,739$30,967$33,196
Rough$26,691$28,750$30,772
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,540$31,093$33,698
Clean$27,622$30,089$32,590
Average$25,785$28,079$30,372
Rough$23,948$26,069$28,155
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,878$24,138$26,438
Clean$21,174$23,358$25,569
Average$19,766$21,797$23,829
Rough$18,358$20,237$22,090
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,346$27,704$30,109
Clean$24,530$26,809$29,118
Average$22,899$25,018$27,137
Rough$21,268$23,227$25,156
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,253$37,845$40,499
Clean$34,119$36,622$39,167
Average$31,850$34,176$36,502
Rough$29,581$31,730$33,838
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,348$30,955$33,614
Clean$27,436$29,954$32,509
Average$25,611$27,953$30,297
Rough$23,787$25,953$28,085
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,337$27,654$30,018
Clean$24,522$26,760$29,030
Average$22,891$24,973$27,055
Rough$21,261$23,185$25,080
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,429$18,740$21,084
Clean$15,901$18,134$20,390
Average$14,843$16,923$19,003
Rough$13,786$15,712$17,616
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,818$28,491$32,216
Clean$24,020$27,571$31,156
Average$22,422$25,729$29,037
Rough$20,825$23,887$26,917
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4dr Crew Cab 6.5 ft. SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,818$31,333$33,902
Clean$27,891$30,321$32,786
Average$26,036$28,295$30,556
Rough$24,181$26,270$28,325
Estimated values
2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4dr Crew Cab 5.8 ft. SB (4.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,044$28,561$31,126
Clean$25,206$27,637$30,102
Average$23,530$25,791$28,054
Rough$21,854$23,945$26,006
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,134 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,134 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $15,901 for one in "Clean" condition and about $18,134 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 ranges from $13,786 to $21,084, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.