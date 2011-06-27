Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,667
|$16,157
|$17,989
|Clean
|$14,413
|$15,874
|$17,669
|Average
|$13,904
|$15,310
|$17,028
|Rough
|$13,396
|$14,745
|$16,388
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,373
|$19,883
|$21,742
|Clean
|$18,055
|$19,535
|$21,355
|Average
|$17,418
|$18,840
|$20,581
|Rough
|$16,781
|$18,145
|$19,807
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Trax Premier 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,270
|$18,848
|$20,791
|Clean
|$16,971
|$18,519
|$20,421
|Average
|$16,372
|$17,860
|$19,680
|Rough
|$15,774
|$17,201
|$18,940
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Trax LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,525
|$14,947
|$16,697
|Clean
|$13,290
|$14,686
|$16,400
|Average
|$12,822
|$14,164
|$15,806
|Rough
|$12,353
|$13,641
|$15,211
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,629
|$17,160
|$19,041
|Clean
|$15,358
|$16,860
|$18,702
|Average
|$14,817
|$16,260
|$18,024
|Rough
|$14,275
|$15,660
|$17,347
Estimated values
2019 Chevrolet Trax LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,463
|$15,884
|$17,631
|Clean
|$14,213
|$15,606
|$17,317
|Average
|$13,711
|$15,051
|$16,689
|Rough
|$13,210
|$14,496
|$16,062