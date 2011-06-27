Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,809
|$5,280
|$6,285
|Clean
|$3,541
|$4,913
|$5,835
|Average
|$3,005
|$4,180
|$4,933
|Rough
|$2,469
|$3,447
|$4,031
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger 3.5L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,495
|$4,624
|$5,402
|Clean
|$3,249
|$4,303
|$5,015
|Average
|$2,757
|$3,661
|$4,239
|Rough
|$2,266
|$3,019
|$3,464
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,940
|$6,722
|$7,943
|Clean
|$4,592
|$6,255
|$7,373
|Average
|$3,897
|$5,322
|$6,233
|Rough
|$3,202
|$4,388
|$5,094
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,532
|$6,632
|$8,057
|Clean
|$4,214
|$6,172
|$7,479
|Average
|$3,576
|$5,251
|$6,323
|Rough
|$2,938
|$4,330
|$5,167
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,306
|$5,946
|$7,067
|Clean
|$4,003
|$5,533
|$6,560
|Average
|$3,397
|$4,708
|$5,546
|Rough
|$2,791
|$3,882
|$4,532
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,774
|$7,150
|$8,758
|Clean
|$4,438
|$6,654
|$8,130
|Average
|$3,767
|$5,661
|$6,873
|Rough
|$3,095
|$4,668
|$5,616
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger Rallye 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,293
|$7,230
|$8,555
|Clean
|$4,921
|$6,728
|$7,942
|Average
|$4,176
|$5,724
|$6,714
|Rough
|$3,431
|$4,720
|$5,487
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,501
|$15,912
|$18,924
|Clean
|$10,692
|$14,807
|$17,567
|Average
|$9,073
|$12,598
|$14,852
|Rough
|$7,455
|$10,389
|$12,136
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 03/10 (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,977
|$6,755
|$7,974
|Clean
|$4,627
|$6,286
|$7,402
|Average
|$3,927
|$5,348
|$6,258
|Rough
|$3,227
|$4,410
|$5,114
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,101
|$7,257
|$8,725
|Clean
|$4,742
|$6,753
|$8,099
|Average
|$4,025
|$5,746
|$6,847
|Rough
|$3,307
|$4,738
|$5,595
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger Rallye 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,246
|$7,824
|$9,568
|Clean
|$4,877
|$7,281
|$8,882
|Average
|$4,139
|$6,194
|$7,509
|Rough
|$3,401
|$5,108
|$6,136
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger 3.5L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,211
|$6,161
|$7,486
|Clean
|$3,914
|$5,734
|$6,949
|Average
|$3,322
|$4,878
|$5,875
|Rough
|$2,730
|$4,023
|$4,801
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,799
|$8,280
|$9,968
|Clean
|$5,391
|$7,705
|$9,253
|Average
|$4,575
|$6,556
|$7,823
|Rough
|$3,759
|$5,406
|$6,393