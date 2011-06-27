  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger 4dr Sedan (2.7L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,809$5,280$6,285
Clean$3,541$4,913$5,835
Average$3,005$4,180$4,933
Rough$2,469$3,447$4,031
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger 3.5L 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,495$4,624$5,402
Clean$3,249$4,303$5,015
Average$2,757$3,661$4,239
Rough$2,266$3,019$3,464
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,940$6,722$7,943
Clean$4,592$6,255$7,373
Average$3,897$5,322$6,233
Rough$3,202$4,388$5,094
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,532$6,632$8,057
Clean$4,214$6,172$7,479
Average$3,576$5,251$6,323
Rough$2,938$4,330$5,167
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger SXT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,306$5,946$7,067
Clean$4,003$5,533$6,560
Average$3,397$4,708$5,546
Rough$2,791$3,882$4,532
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,774$7,150$8,758
Clean$4,438$6,654$8,130
Average$3,767$5,661$6,873
Rough$3,095$4,668$5,616
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger Rallye 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,293$7,230$8,555
Clean$4,921$6,728$7,942
Average$4,176$5,724$6,714
Rough$3,431$4,720$5,487
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger SRT8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,501$15,912$18,924
Clean$10,692$14,807$17,567
Average$9,073$12,598$14,852
Rough$7,455$10,389$12,136
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet 4dr Sedan AWD w/Prod. End 03/10 (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,977$6,755$7,974
Clean$4,627$6,286$7,402
Average$3,927$5,348$6,258
Rough$3,227$4,410$5,114
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT Fleet 4dr Sedan w/Prod. End 03/10 (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,101$7,257$8,725
Clean$4,742$6,753$8,099
Average$4,025$5,746$6,847
Rough$3,307$4,738$5,595
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger Rallye 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,246$7,824$9,568
Clean$4,877$7,281$8,882
Average$4,139$6,194$7,509
Rough$3,401$5,108$6,136
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger 3.5L 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,211$6,161$7,486
Clean$3,914$5,734$6,949
Average$3,322$4,878$5,875
Rough$2,730$4,023$4,801
Estimated values
2010 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,799$8,280$9,968
Clean$5,391$7,705$9,253
Average$4,575$6,556$7,823
Rough$3,759$5,406$6,393
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Dodge Charger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,541 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,913 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Charger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,541 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,913 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Dodge Charger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,541 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,913 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Dodge Charger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Dodge Charger and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2010 Dodge Charger ranges from $2,469 to $6,285, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.