Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,500
|$11,382
|$13,151
|Clean
|$9,039
|$10,839
|$12,501
|Average
|$8,119
|$9,751
|$11,200
|Rough
|$7,198
|$8,664
|$9,899
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,044
|$10,714
|$12,288
|Clean
|$8,606
|$10,202
|$11,680
|Average
|$7,729
|$9,179
|$10,465
|Rough
|$6,853
|$8,155
|$9,249
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/2LZ (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,472
|$14,640
|$16,689
|Clean
|$11,868
|$13,941
|$15,864
|Average
|$10,659
|$12,542
|$14,213
|Rough
|$9,450
|$11,144
|$12,563
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/1LT (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,381
|$12,303
|$14,116
|Clean
|$9,878
|$11,716
|$13,418
|Average
|$8,871
|$10,540
|$12,022
|Rough
|$7,865
|$9,365
|$10,626
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LS Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,375
|$12,354
|$14,217
|Clean
|$9,872
|$11,764
|$13,514
|Average
|$8,866
|$10,584
|$12,108
|Rough
|$7,860
|$9,404
|$10,702
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LT 4dr Sedan w/2LT (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,742
|$12,760
|$14,662
|Clean
|$10,221
|$12,151
|$13,937
|Average
|$9,180
|$10,932
|$12,487
|Rough
|$8,139
|$9,713
|$11,037
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LTZ 4dr Sedan w/1LZ (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,552
|$13,729
|$15,780
|Clean
|$10,992
|$13,074
|$15,000
|Average
|$9,872
|$11,762
|$13,439
|Rough
|$8,753
|$10,450
|$11,878
Estimated values
2014 Chevrolet Impala LT Eco 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,121
|$13,192
|$15,142
|Clean
|$10,582
|$12,562
|$14,394
|Average
|$9,504
|$11,301
|$12,896
|Rough
|$8,426
|$10,041
|$11,398