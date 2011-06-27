Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,391
|$27,101
|$29,208
|Clean
|$25,054
|$26,741
|$28,815
|Average
|$24,381
|$26,022
|$28,029
|Rough
|$23,709
|$25,303
|$27,243
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,652
|$21,371
|$23,487
|Clean
|$19,392
|$21,088
|$23,171
|Average
|$18,871
|$20,521
|$22,539
|Rough
|$18,350
|$19,953
|$21,907
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,572
|$22,347
|$24,533
|Clean
|$20,299
|$22,051
|$24,202
|Average
|$19,754
|$21,458
|$23,542
|Rough
|$19,209
|$20,865
|$22,882
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue S 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,758
|$22,356
|$24,323
|Clean
|$20,483
|$22,060
|$23,996
|Average
|$19,933
|$21,467
|$23,341
|Rough
|$19,383
|$20,873
|$22,686
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue SV 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,671
|$23,407
|$25,543
|Clean
|$21,384
|$23,096
|$25,200
|Average
|$20,810
|$22,475
|$24,512
|Rough
|$20,235
|$21,854
|$23,825
Estimated values
2020 Nissan Rogue SL 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,980
|$25,699
|$27,817
|Clean
|$23,663
|$25,358
|$27,443
|Average
|$23,027
|$24,676
|$26,694
|Rough
|$22,392
|$23,994
|$25,945