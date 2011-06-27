Estimated values
2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,288
|$29,416
|$30,871
|Clean
|$27,952
|$29,073
|$30,495
|Average
|$27,281
|$28,387
|$29,741
|Rough
|$26,610
|$27,702
|$28,988
2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,014
|$22,309
|$23,949
|Clean
|$20,765
|$22,049
|$23,657
|Average
|$20,267
|$21,529
|$23,072
|Rough
|$19,768
|$21,009
|$22,488
2020 Ford Fusion S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,239
|$21,607
|$23,337
|Clean
|$19,999
|$21,355
|$23,052
|Average
|$19,519
|$20,852
|$22,483
|Rough
|$19,039
|$20,348
|$21,913
2020 Ford Fusion SE 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,528
|$24,812
|$26,448
|Clean
|$23,249
|$24,523
|$26,125
|Average
|$22,691
|$23,945
|$25,480
|Rough
|$22,133
|$23,367
|$24,834
2020 Ford Fusion Titanium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,102
|$31,163
|$32,538
|Clean
|$29,745
|$30,799
|$32,141
|Average
|$29,031
|$30,073
|$31,347
|Rough
|$28,317
|$29,347
|$30,553
2020 Ford Fusion SEL 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,014
|$25,223
|$26,764
|Clean
|$23,730
|$24,929
|$26,438
|Average
|$23,160
|$24,341
|$25,784
|Rough
|$22,590
|$23,753
|$25,131