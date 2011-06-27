  1. Home
2018 Dodge Charger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$36,531$40,031$44,254
Clean$35,789$39,241$43,318
Average$34,305$37,661$41,446
Rough$32,821$36,081$39,574
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$32,260$35,350$39,079
Clean$31,604$34,652$38,252
Average$30,294$33,257$36,599
Rough$28,983$31,861$34,946
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,263$21,606$24,398
Clean$18,872$21,179$23,882
Average$18,089$20,326$22,850
Rough$17,307$19,474$21,818
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$23,064$25,580$28,595
Clean$22,596$25,075$27,991
Average$21,659$24,066$26,781
Rough$20,722$23,056$25,571
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,095$31,882$35,245
Clean$28,504$31,253$34,500
Average$27,322$29,994$33,009
Rough$26,140$28,736$31,518
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger GT Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,936$24,450$27,457
Clean$21,490$23,968$26,876
Average$20,599$23,003$25,715
Rough$19,708$22,038$24,553
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,567$29,276$32,534
Clean$26,027$28,698$31,846
Average$24,948$27,543$30,470
Rough$23,869$26,387$29,094
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,049$51,557$56,995
Clean$46,094$50,539$55,790
Average$44,182$48,504$53,379
Rough$42,271$46,469$50,968
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,131$20,469$23,251
Clean$17,762$20,065$22,759
Average$17,026$19,257$21,775
Rough$16,289$18,449$20,792
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$20,679$23,057$25,899
Clean$20,259$22,602$25,351
Average$19,419$21,692$24,255
Rough$18,579$20,782$23,160
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2018 Dodge Charger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,762 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,065 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Charger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,762 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,065 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2018 Dodge Charger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2018 Dodge Charger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $17,762 for one in "Clean" condition and about $20,065 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2018 Dodge Charger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2018 Dodge Charger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2018 Dodge Charger ranges from $16,289 to $23,251, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2018 Dodge Charger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.