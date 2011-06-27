Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SRT 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,531
|$40,031
|$44,254
|Clean
|$35,789
|$39,241
|$43,318
|Average
|$34,305
|$37,661
|$41,446
|Rough
|$32,821
|$36,081
|$39,574
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 392 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,260
|$35,350
|$39,079
|Clean
|$31,604
|$34,652
|$38,252
|Average
|$30,294
|$33,257
|$36,599
|Rough
|$28,983
|$31,861
|$34,946
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SXT Plus 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,263
|$21,606
|$24,398
|Clean
|$18,872
|$21,179
|$23,882
|Average
|$18,089
|$20,326
|$22,850
|Rough
|$17,307
|$19,474
|$21,818
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger R/T 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,064
|$25,580
|$28,595
|Clean
|$22,596
|$25,075
|$27,991
|Average
|$21,659
|$24,066
|$26,781
|Rough
|$20,722
|$23,056
|$25,571
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack 4dr Sedan (6.4L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,095
|$31,882
|$35,245
|Clean
|$28,504
|$31,253
|$34,500
|Average
|$27,322
|$29,994
|$33,009
|Rough
|$26,140
|$28,736
|$31,518
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger GT Plus 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,936
|$24,450
|$27,457
|Clean
|$21,490
|$23,968
|$26,876
|Average
|$20,599
|$23,003
|$25,715
|Rough
|$19,708
|$22,038
|$24,553
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger Daytona 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,567
|$29,276
|$32,534
|Clean
|$26,027
|$28,698
|$31,846
|Average
|$24,948
|$27,543
|$30,470
|Rough
|$23,869
|$26,387
|$29,094
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,049
|$51,557
|$56,995
|Clean
|$46,094
|$50,539
|$55,790
|Average
|$44,182
|$48,504
|$53,379
|Rough
|$42,271
|$46,469
|$50,968
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger SXT 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,131
|$20,469
|$23,251
|Clean
|$17,762
|$20,065
|$22,759
|Average
|$17,026
|$19,257
|$21,775
|Rough
|$16,289
|$18,449
|$20,792
Estimated values
2018 Dodge Charger GT 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,679
|$23,057
|$25,899
|Clean
|$20,259
|$22,602
|$25,351
|Average
|$19,419
|$21,692
|$24,255
|Rough
|$18,579
|$20,782
|$23,160